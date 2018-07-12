+ Post your Story

Jaguar seriously injured after fight with City County Officers in Marikiti Market
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 12, 2018 at 13:48 EAT
Starehe MP injured after fight with County Officer
SUMMARY

Starehe MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar is nursing a broken leg at the Karen Hospital after fighting with county officers at Marikiti Market

The fight between Jaguar and the City County Officers emerged after the MP had gone to protest against the harassment of the traders

Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Njagua aka Jaguar is nursing a broken leg at the Karen Hospital after fighting with county officers at Marikiti Market.

On Wednesday evening 11 July, City County officers went to Marikiti market and arrested five traders among them, the traders association chairman Cyrus Kaguta and confiscated their goods.


The fight between Jaguar and the City County Officers emerged after the MP had gone to protest against the harassment of the traders.

“Come visit me at Karen hospital...broke my leg at Marikiti market when fighting with county officers who harassing traders,” said Jaguar.


On Thursday morning 12 July, the traders engaged the county officers and anti-riot police in running battles from Wakulima and Marikiti Market.

The traders were rioting over alleged harassment and arrest of their chairman.

Jaguar
starehe MP
broken leg
hospital
fight
City County Officers
Marikiti Market
