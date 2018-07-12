jaguar-seriously-injured-after-fight-with-city-county-officers-in-marikiti-market

Starehe MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar is nursing a broken leg at the Karen Hospital after fighting with county officers at Marikiti Market
Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Njagua aka Jaguar is nursing a broken leg at the Karen Hospital after fighting with county officers at Marikiti Market.
On Wednesday evening 11 July, City County officers went to Marikiti market and arrested five traders among them, the traders association chairman Cyrus Kaguta and confiscated their goods.
“Come visit me at Karen hospital...broke my leg at Marikiti market when fighting with county officers who harassing traders,” said Jaguar.
On Thursday morning 12 July, the traders engaged the county officers and anti-riot police in running battles from Wakulima and Marikiti Market.
The traders were rioting over alleged harassment and arrest of their chairman.
