photos-of-raila-s-bar-tending-skills-light-up-twitter

SUMMARY Raila Odinga was in Kitui County on Tuesday where he officially launched Kitui Villa In photos that were shared online, baba showed off his bartending skills by pretending to serve Ngilu

NASA leader Raila Odinga was in Kitui County on Tuesday where he officially launched Kitui Villa which is owned by Prof Makau Mutua.

During the event, Odinga was joined by the region’s governor Charity Ngilu and Kalonzo Musyoka. ​





In photos that were shared online, baba showed off his bartending skills by pretending to serve Ngilu, much to the amusement of those in attendance.

He further urged Kenyans in diaspora to invest back home noting: “Mama Ida Odinga and I were joined by wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the launch of Kitui Villa which is owned by Law professor Makau Mutua.

“I would like to appeal to Kenyans in the diaspora to invest in counties.”

Here are the photos:









