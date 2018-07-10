+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Photos of Raila's bar-tending skills light up Twitter
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 10, 2018 at 16:08 EAT
photos-of-raila-s-bar-tending-skills-light-up-twitter
Raila Odinga
SUMMARY

Raila Odinga was in Kitui County on Tuesday where he officially launched Kitui Villa

In photos that were shared online, baba showed off his bartending skills by pretending to serve Ngilu

NASA leader Raila Odinga was in Kitui County on Tuesday where he officially launched Kitui Villa which is owned by Prof Makau Mutua.

During the event, Odinga was joined by the region’s governor Charity Ngilu and Kalonzo Musyoka.


See Also: Mutahi Ngunyi remarks against Kikuyu community and Raila lands him in trouble with KOT

In photos that were shared online, baba showed off his bartending skills by pretending to serve Ngilu, much to the amusement of those in attendance.

He further urged Kenyans in diaspora to invest back home noting: “Mama Ida Odinga and I were joined by wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the launch of Kitui Villa which is owned by Law professor Makau Mutua.

See Also: Five people confused by Uhuru’s "unite-and-rule" style

“I would like to appeal to Kenyans in the diaspora to invest in counties.”

Here are the photos:


See Also: Mutahi Ngunyi's shocking admission about Raila Odinga sparks hot debate online



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Raila Odinga
Makau Mutua
Kitui Villa
Bartender
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
raila-shares-pictures-of-his-warm-hug-with-president-uhuru

News

Raila shares pictures of his warm hug with President Uhuru

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 31 May 2018 12:29pm

photos-raila-visits-chris-kirubi-after-his-return

News

PHOTOS: Raila visits Chris Kirubi after his return

By Fay Ngina | Tue 29 May 2018 03:23pm

boni-khalwale-s-stern-warning-to-raila-causes-mixed-reactions-online

Politics

Boni Khalwale’s stern warning to Raila causes mixed reactions online

By Fay Ngina | Tue 29 May 2018 09:55am

More From This Author
photos-of-raila-s-bar-tending-skills-light-up-twitter

News

Photos of Raila's bar-tending skills light up Twitter

By Vincent Kejitan | Tue 10 Jul 2018 04:08pm

otiende-amollo-mourns-death-of-close-family-member

News

Otiende Amollo mourns death of close family member

By Vincent Kejitan | Tue 10 Jul 2018 02:05pm

council-of-governors-on-the-spot-over-remarks-against-ojaamong

News

Council of Governors on the spot over remarks against Ojaamong

By Fay Ngina | Tue 10 Jul 2018 11:28am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng