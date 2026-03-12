×
The Standard

Singapool: Why the journey to Singapore may have to be by boat

By Bob Kinyanjui | Mar. 12, 2026
A man easen the flow of sewer lines along the streets of Kisumu on March 28 2018.  [File, Standard]

Nairobi Once again, the rain came, and with it a familiar disaster: Streets turned to rivers, homes were submerged, businesses were shuttered, and vital services ground to a halt. This is not the first time, and unless urgent changes are made, it will not be the last. Nairobi’s latest floods lay bare a hard truth: poor urban planning and overstretched infrastructure have turned seasonal rains into citywide emergencies that spare no one.

The choice of Singapore as the benchmark is not incidental. In political and governance circles, the city‑state is repeatedly cited as the vision national leaders say they seek to emulate: Disciplined planning, enforced standards, and efficient public services.

That aspiration makes the irony sharper when Nairobi’s reality, clogged drains, encroached wetlands, and flooded streets, earns it the wry nickname “Singapool.” The comparison isn’t about geography; it’s about a promised future that the current infrastructure fails to match.

From the leafy suburbs to densely packed informal settlements, no social rung was immune. Motorists abandoned cars on flooded highways, matatus stalled in waist‑deep water, and pedestrians waded through murky currents to get home. Hospitals reported flooded wards and interrupted services; schools closed as classrooms filled with water; churches and community centres that normally shelter people in crisis became themselves part of the crisis. Business owners counted losses, and families counted what little they could salvage.

The causes are not mysterious. Rapid urban expansion has outpaced basic services: Drainage systems designed for a smaller, drier city are clogged, undersised, or nonexistent in many new settlements. Encroachment on wetlands and natural waterways, often by informal housing and unregulated developments, eliminates the city’s natural flood buffers. Poorly maintained storm drains and rubbish‑choked channels turn gutters into canals overnight. When heavy rains fall, runoff has nowhere to go but across streets and into buildings.

This is not just a Nairobi problem. Across the country, many counties are similarly ill‑prepared. Coastal towns face storm surges and tidal flooding; riverine regions see swollen rivers bursting their banks; and plateau and highland areas suffer landslides and flash floods when water funnels downhill. County governments with limited budgets, weak enforcement of land‑use regulations, and inadequate early‑warning systems struggle to protect communities. In every region, vulnerable households, whether in informal settlements or marginal rural homesteads, bear the brunt.

Responsibility is shared. County authorities cite unregulated construction and low public compliance; developers and some landowners point to weak enforcement and corruption; residents lament the lack of viable, affordable housing alternatives.

Whatever the politics, the consequences are immediate and human: displaced families, contaminated water supplies, disrupted schooling, delayed medical care, and lost livelihoods. The health risks from standing water cholera, malaria, and other waterborne diseases are a ticking time bomb after every major flood.

Solutions are known, enforceable land‑use planning, protection and restoration of wetlands, large‑scale upgrading of drainage networks, regular maintenance and waste management to keep channels clear, and resilient design for public facilities like hospitals and schools. National and county governments must coordinate investments and early‑warning systems, and include the voices and needs of low‑income communities who bear the heaviest burden and are often the least consulted.

As Nairobi and the wider Kenya rebuilds and cleans up this time, the question is whether authorities and citizens will treat the event as a predictable emergency or as a turning point for sustained investment and enforcement. Otherwise, the country risks repeating the same cycle: Rain, rescue, recovery, and another captioned photograph of flooded streets.

Until planning, policy, and practice change in earnest, journeys in and out of the capital may increasingly feel like voyages across the very pools they create.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

