Questions as hotel linked to ex-PS Irungu attacked in Kisumu

CCT footage showing when former PS Irungu Nyakera's hotel in Kisumu was raided by unknown people. [Irungu Nyakera]

The fangs of hooliganism in Kisumu reared their ugly head after goons raided a hotel belonging to former PS Irungu Nyakera, vandalising property and stealing equipment.

This happens amidst an ongoing rent dispute between Nyakera, the proprietor of Fairways Hotel, and the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA).