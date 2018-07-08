+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Kenyan women assaulted in Lebanon to stay in the country until case is heard
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 08, 2018 at 11:23 EAT
kenyan-women-assaulted-in-lebanon-to-stay-in-the-country-until-case-is-heard
Kenyan women assaulted in Lebanon
SUMMARY

Two Kenyan women who were threatened with deportation after a video of them being assaulted went viral in Beirut Street, Lebanon, have been granted a reprieve

This is after the country's spokesperson for directorate of general security said that the women will stay in the country until the case is heard and determined

Two Kenyan women who were threatened with deportation after a video of them being assaulted went viral in Beirut Street, Lebanon, have been granted a reprieve.

This is after the country's spokesperson for directorate of general security said that the women will stay in the country until the case is heard and determined.


See Also: Eight reasons why Kenyan women should avoid come-we-stay relationships

The two women, only identified as Shamila and Rosa were arrested on June 17, 2018.

Their attackers, among them a Lebanese soldier who was off duty, were also arrested.


Lebanon’s justice minister, Salim Jreissati had condemned the attack terming it as “shocking” and “abhorrently racist and different from the Lebanon people’s manners”.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Kenyan women
Lebanon
deported
reprieve
assaulted
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
dci-warning-that-has-students-worried

News

DCI warning that has students worried

By Fay Ngina | Sun 08 Jul 2018 01:59pm

kenyan-women-assaulted-in-lebanon-to-stay-in-the-country-until-case-is-heard

News

Kenyan women assaulted in Lebanon to stay in the country until case is heard

By Fay Ngina | Sun 08 Jul 2018 11:23am

here-are-the-areas-that-will-experience-power-outage-today

News

Here are the areas that will experience power outage today

By Fay Ngina | Sun 08 Jul 2018 10:40am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng