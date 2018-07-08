kenyan-women-assaulted-in-lebanon-to-stay-in-the-country-until-case-is-heard

SUMMARY Two Kenyan women who were threatened with deportation after a video of them being assaulted went viral in Beirut Street, Lebanon, have been granted a reprieve This is after the country's spokesperson for directorate of general security said that the women will stay in the country until the case is heard and determined

Two Kenyan women who were threatened with deportation after a video of them being assaulted went viral in Beirut Street, Lebanon, have been granted a reprieve.



This is after the country's spokesperson for directorate of general security said that the women will stay in the country until the case is heard and determined. ​





The two women, only identified as Shamila and Rosa were arrested on June 17, 2018.

Their attackers, among them a Lebanese soldier who was off duty, were also arrested.





Lebanon’s justice minister, Salim Jreissati had condemned the attack terming it as “shocking” and “abhorrently racist and different from the Lebanon people’s manners”.



