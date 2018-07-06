+ Post your Story

Sports
Ladies brace yourselves, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to have his own reality show
By Mirror | Updated Jul 06, 2018 at 07:28 EAT
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to follow in the footsteps of the Kardashians with his very own reality TV show

The Portugal and Real Madrid superstar remains football's leading name and is again making the headlines this summer amid speculation over a £88m move to Juventus

Every aspect of Ronaldo's life would be under the microscope with Facebook in discussions to screen a 13-episode reality show on their video platform Watch, reports Variety.

Ronaldo would pocket around $10million (£7.5m) for the programme, which would closely follow his relationship with model Georgina Rodriguez and give us an insight into his life as a father and family man.


See Also: Cristiano Ronaldo has already had Juventus medical, claims former board member

Ronaldo remains Facebook's most popular athlete with over 120 million followers and the social media giants are ready to tap in.

Facebook has added a number of their own original programmes to watch over the past year - including a series on NFL star Tom Brady, which has racked up nearly 52 million views.

The Ronaldo show has been tipped to follow a similar pattern to the documentary, which followed the NFL star on and off the field ahead of the Super Bowl.

See Also: Find out why Cristiano Ronaldo’s statue was removed from airport after hat-trick against Spain


The series is reportedly set to be produced by Matador Content and media firm Religion of Sports, although neither have confirmed the reports.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is said to be closing in on a stunning £88m move to Juventus amid reports he is unhappy at Real Madrid.

See Also: Ladies! Cristiano Ronaldo shares reason why he’s growing a beard during the World Cup

His agent Jorge Mendes met with the Real board and he has now spoken out about is future.

"If that happens, it would only be to start a new stage in his career, to undertake a new challenge in what has been a brilliant career," Mendes said.


"If Cristiano Ronaldo does leave Real Madrid, he will be eternally grateful to the club, the president, all of the club directors, the medical staff, and each and every club employee without exception, and of course to all Madridistas wherever they might be in all parts of the world".

