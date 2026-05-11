Former Buxton tenants meet EALA MP Shahbal over affordable houses

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The meeting with the legislator aimed at pursuing a lasting solution for the Buxton Point housing project. [Courtesy]

Former Buxton tenants have expressed their disappointment with political leaders whom they accused of taking advantage of their situation for personal and political interests without offering tangible solutions.

The tenants, while meeting EALA MP Suleiman Shahbal, said they had now resolved to directly engage the leadership of GulfCap Real Estate (GCRE), of which the MP is the chairman.

The meeting with the legislator aimed at pursuing a lasting solution for the Buxton Point housing project.

The tenants in a statement said the engagement marked the first time they had received clear assurances on how they would finally acquire housing units under the Tenant Purchase Scheme (TPS).

Speaking on Monday, their chairperson, Mohammed Mzee, said the community had endured years of uncertainty and frustration since vacating the old estate.

The development comes after years of uncertainty and frustration among the former residents, many of whom say they have spent six years seeking a solution without success

“We have lost six years. After putting in so much effort, we did not receive the help we needed from all the leaders. We requested a meeting with the leadership of Buxton, and they agreed to meet us, and now we can finally say we have a way forward,” he said.

On Saturday, over 200 former tenants met at ACK Hall, where Mr Shahbal informed them that efforts had been ongoing to push for the Tenant Purchase Scheme (TPS), a move aimed at enabling the former tenants to acquire the houses through an affordable payment plan.

“We wrote letters, I followed up with both PS Hinga and President William Ruto, and they have promised to actualise this dream,” he said.

And on Monday, a section of the tenants was taken on a site visit where they were shown the exact location where the new housing blocks will be constructed.

According to assurances issued by GCRE, they will receive units under favourable monthly rates of Sh3,800, Sh5,200 and Sh6,500 for the one, two and three-bedroom units, respectively.

“Were it not for all the court cases and political fights, we would have solved this issue way back. Let us now focus on the future and ensure that this thing is done,” said Shahbal.

The tenants welcomed the development and appealed to the Affordable Housing Board to support the implementation of the TPS framework to ensure the former Buxton residents finally become homeowners.

“We are hopeful that we will get the units through TPS, and we urge the Affordable Housing Board to help make this dream a reality,” said the tenants' deputy secretary general, John Tsuma.

They also thanked the MP, Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga and President William Ruto for listening to their appeal and supporting efforts geared towards securing homes for the former residents.

GCRE CEO Chris Ochieng indicated that the housing units are expected to be delivered within 18 months once the process is finalised.