Is Jeremiah Kioni Kenya's second most truthful politician?

Jubilee Party deputy leader and Ndaragwa constituency aspirant is emerging as the second most truthful man in the ranks of the united opposition, insisting on speaking out about uncomfortable things and ruffling political feathers in the process.
In an interview with the standard newspaper yesterday morning, the former presidential running mate for Musalia Mudavadi in the 2013 general elections, said it was time retired president Uhuru Kenyatta relinquished the political party leader office he holds to play elder statesman in uniting the opposition parties.
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