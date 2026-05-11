Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Is Jeremiah Kioni Kenya's second most truthful politician?

By Gakuu Mathenge | May. 11, 2026
Jubilee Party deputy leader,Jeremiah Kioni.[File,Standard]

Jubilee Party deputy leader and Ndaragwa constituency aspirant is emerging as the second most truthful man in the ranks  of the united opposition, insisting on speaking out about uncomfortable things and ruffling political feathers in the process.

In an interview with the standard newspaper yesterday morning, the former presidential running mate for Musalia Mudavadi in the 2013 general elections, said it was time retired president Uhuru Kenyatta relinquished the political party leader office he holds to play elder statesman in uniting the opposition parties.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Jeremiah Kioni Views on Oppositions Direction Rigathi Gachagua Politics Unmasking the Oppositon
.

Latest Stories

Ruto signs sweeping economic reform laws
Ruto signs sweeping economic reform laws
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
Knec to roll out digital exams next year in push to modernise learning
Education
By Mike Kihaki
4 hrs ago
Miwani land circus: How Miwani Sugar's vast land became the target of a billion-shilling shadow battle
National
By David Odongo
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Miwani land circus: How Miwani Sugar's vast land became the target of a billion-shilling shadow battle
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Miwani land circus: How Miwani Sugar's vast land became the target of a billion-shilling shadow battle
250 deals on the table as France expands Africa investment push
By Graham Kajilwa and Maryann Muganda 4 hrs ago
250 deals on the table as France expands Africa investment push
Knec to roll out digital exams next year in push to modernise learning
By Mike Kihaki 4 hrs ago
Knec to roll out digital exams next year in push to modernise learning
Ruto signs sweeping economic reform laws
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Ruto signs sweeping economic reform laws
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved