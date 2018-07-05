+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Campus Vibe
Five instances that prove campus students are better liars than a cheating spouse
By Ivy Aseka | Updated Jul 05, 2018 at 10:50 EAT
five-instances-that-prove-campus-students-are-better-liars-than-a-cheating-spouse
Do you also lie to your parents? [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

After politicians, the second best liars are campus students, they are worse than a cheating spouse

Cash is hard to come by when in university but very easy to spend. Which is why students find it easy to swindle money from their parents

After spending the two coins given by the government, parents are the next saving grace for a student’s pockets.

Many times, this money does not come easy, which is why most resort to creative ways to fish out that money

1. Imaginary trips

See Also: Ten crucial reasons why a wife should earn her own money too

With minimal graphic skills, one can get money with a simple poster stating that there’s a compulsory class trip. It is a walk in the park if you insist on the education.

Most times, it is a trip to a sleepy uninteresting place that will most definitely not warrant questions or requests for photos of the place. It is even easier when you throw in lines like: “Ni Mimi pekee sijalipa.”

See Also: Four 'money myths' ordinary Kenyans should never fall for

2. Funerals

Remember killing people in primary school compositions? Well, that was simply preparation for the cold cruel world where bills must be paid by all means. It is common to get messages asking the parent to help contribute to a non-existent friend or classmate’s funeral. 

3. Exam cards and examination fees

See Also: Fear as Kenya’s high profile officials change their money to dollars following investigations

This is mostly in the form of the classic distress call.

It is a cry for help at the end of the semester. It is almost genius, because who would not want their child sitting for an exam? Definitely not the parent who goes around the village singing songs about their child, the only one to have set foot in the university.

4. Sickness

Nothing clutches at the strings of a parent’s heart like knowing their child is sick or in a life-threatening situation. Feigning sickness is almost effortless. A cough here, a whimper there and the parent will sell land because health is wealth.

5. Handouts and textbooks

This is the biggest scam after most government-funded projects. Handouts, on the higher side, do not go past the price of two eggs. Textbooks, on the other hand, are easily accessible in the library with most lecturers recycling coursework from when smoke signals were still a thing. Of course, many parents would not know this.

 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



swindling
campus students
parents
money

Jobs

This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
are-you-broke-here-s-how-to-easily-make-sh-50-000-in-two-weeks

Lifestyle

Are you broke? Here's how to easily make Sh 50,000 in two weeks

By Nessa Shera | Mon 18 Jun 2018 08:12am

i-am-80-years-old-but-my-children-prefer-sending-money-than-paying-me-a-visit

Lifestyle

I am 80-years-old but my children prefer sending money than paying me a visit

By Aston Kamunde | Sun 17 Jun 2018 08:36am

cash-senator-swimming-in-money-buys-sh200-million-land-in-prime-location

News

CASH: Senator swimming in money – Buys Sh200 million land in prime location

By Grapevine | Fri 08 Jun 2018 08:12am

More From This Author
bad-news-for-man-united-fans-as-top-player-changes-agents-is-he-also-leaving

Sports

Bad news for Man United fans as top player changes agents – Is he also leaving?

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 05 Jul 2018 11:16am

five-instances-that-prove-campus-students-are-better-liars-than-a-cheating-spouse

Campus Vibe

Five instances that prove campus students are better liars than a cheating spouse

By Ivy Aseka | Thu 05 Jul 2018 10:50am

bride-calls-off-wedding-after-bizarre-lightning-strike-sparks-huge-family-brawl

Weird News

Bride calls off wedding after bizarre lightning strike, sparks huge family brawl

By Mirror | Thu 05 Jul 2018 09:28am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng