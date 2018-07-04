+ Post your Story

Policemen collude with conmen to extort cash from NYS contractors
By Grapevine | Updated Jul 04, 2018 at 07:37 EAT
Policemen colluding with conmen [COURTESY]
A group of conmen and brokers who include police officers and persons impersonating cops have been calling some businessmen claiming they have dossiers linking them to the NYS scam.

Some of the brokers are even bold enough to send texts to the suppliers claiming they are journalists seeking information of their involvement in the scam.

The scammers get info from cops working on the files, which they use to extort directors of firms that did work with NYS with the promise of ensuring they're not 'charged' or the stories don't appear in the papers.

See Also: Corruption: A tie that binds


Policemen said to be involved in the extortion ring have acquired new phones and registered new numbers using fake ID numbers to use in their mission given that NIS has put all their communication on radar.

See Also: Is the mercury-sugar scandal a scam?

