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Components of chopper that killed MP Ng'eno taken to France

By Hudson Gumbihi | Mar. 16, 2026
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Components of chopper that killed MP Ng’eno [File, Standard]

Crucial components recovered from the accident site where Emurua Dikkir MP Johana Ng’eno and five others died after their chopper crashed at Chepkiep village in Mosop, Nandi County, have been flown abroad for further analysis.

At the same time, Air Accident Investigation Department (AAID) investigators are working closely with those from Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) of France, where the Digital Engine Control Unit (DECO), Vehicle and Engine Multi-function Display (VEMD), and Garmin system were taken.

On Saturday, during the burial of the pilot of the ill-fated chopper, Col (Rtd) George Were at his Sondu home in Nyakach, Kisumu County, leaders called for a thorough probe into the crash that happened on February 28, 2026.

“Technically, we have progressed well, and I can confidently assure that we shall give a comprehensive report of what happened, before and after the accident,” AAD director Fredrick Kabunge told The Standard.

Last week, his team returned to the site for aerial mapping of the accident scene with a view to determining the actual point of initial take-off, up to the first point of impact.

The manufacturer of the aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, the manufacturer of the engine, Safran Aircraft Engines, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have each assigned technical advisors to assist in the investigations before the release of the preliminary report at the end of this month.

On March 1, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir gave AAID 30 days to complete preliminary investigations into the accident that claimed the lives of Nick Kosgei (photojournalist), Amos Rotich (forest ranger), Carlos Kipng’etich (teacher), and Wycliffe Kiprotich, a protocol officer at Narok County Government.

“We don’t want to compromise the progress of investigations, which must be thorough, independent, credible, and impartial. We have timelines that have been provided within which the investigations have to be completed,” noted Kabunge.

AAID has requested Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the regulator, to provide an expert well-versed in helicopters as investigators race against time to beat the 30-day deadline.  

Kabunge explained that the components were shipped to a laboratory in France for a read-out and analysis, as the Kenyan team assured that the main objective of the probe is to prevent future similar accidents and incidents.

“The investigations are meant to improve aviation safety and prevent accidents. We don’t want to apportion blame to any individual or institution,” said the AAID boss.

The preliminary report is likely to identify probable causes of the accident and make safety recommendations before the final report is issued after 12 months, in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.

In case the final report is not ready, an interim statement or report is expected as per industry rules. The interim report ordinarily gives basic information about the accident, progress of investigations, including activities completed, and preliminary findings.

The ill-fated chopper carrying Ng’eno registration 5Y-DSB crashed at around 4:26 pm after a heavy downpour in the area. It had left Tabolwa in Endebbes, Trans Nzoia County, where the late Ng’eno, who was buried on March 6, had just attended a function involving local musicians.

At the burial of Were, the pilot, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa emphasised that there is an urgent need for the government to take the country’s air safety seriously. “We ask the government to bring closure to this matter through thorough investigations,” he said.

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Emurua Dikkir MP Johana Ng’eno Helicopter Crash Air Accident Investigation Department Kenya Civil Aviation Authority
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