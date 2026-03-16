Nairobi Hospital board chairman to be arraigned over member register falsification

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Court Gavel. [File, Standard]

The Board Chairman of The Nairobi Hospital Dr Job Lukuru Obwaka, and the hospital’s Vice-Chairman and lawyer, Samson Kinyanjui, arrived at Milimani Law Courts on Monday morning ahead of their arraignment.

The two arrived at the court premises at around 8 am under tight security, escorted by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and were later placed in the court’s basement cells as they awaited to be presented before a magistrate.

Dr. Obwaka and Kinyanjui have been held for more than 48 hours following their arrest over the weekend without being granted a police bond.

After their arrest on Saturday, Dr. Obwaka was detained at Pangani Police Station, while Kinyanjui was held at Muthaiga Police Station.

According to charge documents prepared by investigators from the DCI’s Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit, Dr. Obwaka faces several charges linked to the management of the Kenya Hospital Association, which runs Nairobi Hospital.

In the first count, prosecutors allege he fraudulently procured the registration of 334 individuals as members of the association between July 1, 2024, and December 4, 2024, contrary to the Penal Code.

He also faces additional charges under the Companies Act, including failing to lodge amended articles with the Registrar, failing to submit the association’s 2024 financial statements, and failing to ensure the register of members was filed with the Registrar.

The charges arise amid an ongoing leadership dispute within the management of the hospital, which has also been the subject of court proceedings at the High Court.

In earlier directions, the High Court on August 29, 2025, cautioned investigators against interfering with parties to the dispute, noting that the issues before the court required protection of litigants.

“Pending the hearing and determination of the application, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), its director and officers are restrained from summoning, threatening, questioning or detaining any persons who are parties or witnesses in the suit on matters related to the leadership, management and affairs of The Nairobi Hospital," Justice Nixon Sifuna ordered.