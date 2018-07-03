holy-dave-celebrates-new-job-as-a-lecturer-at-africa-nazarene-university

SUMMARY Holy Dave has landed a new job as a lecturer at the Africa Nazarene University Holy Dave broke the news after posting a selfie with his mentor and students on his social media pages

Kenyan Gospel artiste David Muthengi aka Holy Dave, has landed a new job as a lecturer at the Africa Nazarene University.



Holy Dave broke the news after posting a selfie with his mentor and students on his social media pages. ​





The Citizen TV’s Bambika Gospel show host has also been pursuing his Ph.D. in Entrepreneurial Finance for years now.





Dave, who will be lecturing Entrepreneurship and Community Development course at the university, says his dream was to step into a lecture room as a lecturer and that is what God has granted him.

“When I started pursuing my PhD a few years back I dreamt of the day I would step into a lecture room as a lecturer...see God. Thanks to my mentor Dr. Peter Kimuru (standing next to me) today I made a debut at the Africa Nazarene University teaching the Entrepreneurship and Community Development course. Today's topic was Marketing For Entrepreneurship,” posted an excited Holy Dave.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​