Here are the new MPesa charges effective July 1
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 01, 2018 at 10:27 EAT
SUMMARY

Kenyans will now have to pay more while sending and receiving money via Safaricom's MPesa starting Sunday July 1 2018.

This is after Safaricom's announcement that was made on Saturday 30 June.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich in his budget reading, said that customers would now be charged 12 percent instead of the normal 10 percent of every cost of money transfer.

However, transferring Sh1-100 bob will still remain free.

Here are the new MPesa charges;


Mpesa charges
July 1
safaricom
