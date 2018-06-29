+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
OPINION: Why the common mwananchi should be worried as public debt hits a staggering Sh5 trillion
By Joseph Muthama | Updated Jun 29, 2018 at 11:41 EAT
opinion-why-the-common-mwananchi-should-be-worried-as-public-debt-hits-a-staggering-sh5-trillion
The National Treasury [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

The escalating public debt, which has reached an alarming level, is the bane of taxpayers

The Jubilee administration's appetite for both foreign and domestic loans has in the recent past elicited mixed reactions

While some Kenyans have supported the national government for borrowing as a means to meet infrastructure development, others have condemned the Government's action.

In fact, the move has been termed as contrary to the public interest and punitive to ordinary taxpayers.

Latest statistics from Treasury shows that Kenya's public debt has hit Sh5 trillion mark and, worse of all, it is supposed to repay Sh700 billion commercial debt this year.

See Also: KRA UPDATE: This is what you should now know as filing returns deadline looms

Unsurprisingly, the country's debt to Gross Domestic Product ratio is at 50 per cent.


It is regrettable that Kenya's economy has been performing dismally over the past few years and this can be attested by free fall of Kenyan shilling against other international currencies in the recent months.

See Also: Heavy price to pay for Kenyans who fail to file KRA tax returns by 30th June

Unemployment has reached unacceptably high levels while the cost of living has risen astronomically due to inflation and unfriendly tax regime. As a result, many businesses are on the brink of collapse and bankruptcy.

Moreover, the ballooning public wage bill has become a millstone around the Government's neck. The explosion of corruption in the national government, contraband goods and white elephant projects have exacerbated public indebtedness.

The fact that a borrower is a slave to the lender is a wise dictum for the Government to apply.

See Also: Want a loan? Here are things Kenyan banks look for before giving you one

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



public debt
tax
taxpayers
loans
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
these-world-cup-memes-will-make-you-laugh-so-hard-until-your-sides-ache

Sports

These World Cup memes will make you laugh so hard until your sides ache

By Mirror | Fri 29 Jun 2018 02:39pm

four-money-myths-ordinary-kenyans-should-never-fall-for

Lifestyle

Four 'money myths' ordinary Kenyans should never fall for

By Mumbi Kinyua | Fri 29 Jun 2018 12:56pm

man-united-targeting-germany-world-cup-flop-to-unlock-pogba

Sports

Man United targeting Germany World Cup flop to ‘unlock’ Pogba

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 29 Jun 2018 12:12pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng