Mixed reaction after CJ Maraga's ‘handshake’ with Otiende Amollo’s son

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo on Wednesday, June 28, shared a photo of his son Rodney Amollo and CJ Maraga shaking hands, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.



The legislator’s son has been admitted to the Bar and will now serve as an advocate of the High Court. ​

“Today my son Rodney Amollo begins his journey as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.. Congratulations! May you serve in honesty, humility & dignity,” wrote the lawmaker on his Twitter.

Netizens were however divided on the matter, some joining him in congratulating Rodney, while others questioned why the CJ met and took photos with children of prominent people.





