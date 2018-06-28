+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Mixed reaction after CJ Maraga's ‘handshake’ with Otiende Amollo’s son
By Ureport | Updated Jun 28, 2018 at 11:04 EAT
mixed-reaction-after-cj-maraga-s-handshake-with-otiende-amollo-s-son
CJ Maraga and Rodney Amollo [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Otiende Amollo shared a photo of his son Rodney Amollo and CJ Maraga shaking hands, drawing mixed reactions from netizens

The legislator’s son has been admitted to the Bar and will now serve as an advocate of the High Court

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo on Wednesday, June 28, shared a photo of his son Rodney Amollo and CJ Maraga shaking hands, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

The legislator’s son has been admitted to the Bar and will now serve as an advocate of the High Court.

“Today my son Rodney Amollo begins his journey as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.. Congratulations! May you serve in honesty, humility & dignity,” wrote the lawmaker on his Twitter.

See Also: Otiende Amollo’s support for NYS suspects bail causes hot debate online

Netizens were however divided on the matter, some joining him in congratulating Rodney, while others questioned why the CJ met and took photos with children of prominent people.


Here are some of the reactions: 




Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



otiende amollo
advocate
high court
rodney amollo
cj maraga
maraga
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
three-other-products-in-kenyan-market-that-could-be-poisonous-cs-matiang-i-discloses

News

Three other products in Kenyan market that could be poisonous – CS Matiang’i discloses

By Vincent Kejitan | Thu 28 Jun 2018 01:16pm

kra-s-crucial-update-ahead-of-filing-returns-deadline

News

KRA’s crucial update ahead of filing returns deadline

By Vincent Kejitan | Thu 28 Jun 2018 12:23pm

mixed-reaction-after-cj-maraga-s-handshake-with-otiende-amollo-s-son

News

Mixed reaction after CJ Maraga's ‘handshake’ with Otiende Amollo’s son

By Ureport | Thu 28 Jun 2018 11:04am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng