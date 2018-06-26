Six reasons why Kenyan couples always value 'Mpango wa Kando'

SUMMARY There are some secret relationships that stay for years because of the ability of the mpango wa kando to love you unconditionally Here are some reasons why couples in Kenya today have other relationships in secret

Anyone who is usually not satisfied with one person as a partner always resorts to find ‘greener pastures’ in secret.

These greener pastures are more commonly referred to as ‘Mpango wa Kando’ in Swahili, meaning a side-plan in case the main plan fails. ​

Though it is considered ‘cheating’ to have a mpango wa kando when you have a main chick or a husband, some side relationships sometimes are even stronger than the main one.

Over the years, mpango wa kandos have been perceived as people who destroy marriages however, there are some who actually value their relationships even if they are exercised in secret.

Some mpango wa kandos are so good you could easily mistake them for the main chick, wife or husband.

There are several reasons why couples value side-relationships. Do you have a mpango wa kando? Here are reasons why you could continue ‘going strong’ no matter the consequences.





One reason why relationships with side chicks never fail is perfect intimacy. Admit it guys. Your mpango wa kando always satisfies you sexually – better than anyone else. Most people usually have side dishes because they usually don’t get explosive intimacy at home. Once the thrill of having sex with your spouse dies, you resort to finding a younger being capable of rekindling your bed game. Deny it, I’ll wait.

Another reason why a relationship in secret is great is that your ‘other significant other’ will never attempt to call you at awkward times. Phone calls from secret lovers late at night usually stir up problems in relationships that lead to painful break-ups if the act goes on for too long.

A proper secret lover will always want to know how your family is doing and would never get in the way of your marital affairs. If you are a man, she will never say anything cruel about your wife or girlfriend and if you are a lady, he will never try to pluck you out of your relationship.





If your secret lover makes time for you whenever you need to see them, then that relationship is strong. A secret lover who always shows up when you call and is never late shows you how he/she values the relationship and is willing to satisfy you first before anyone else.

Couples value side relationships because secret lovers will never shy off from introducing you to their friends, even if the friends know you’re taken already. They will introduce you as a lover, not as a friend with little or no effort at all. They make their friends know that you are a secret lover and plan to keep it that way.

If a secret lover wants to maintain the relationship with you for long, he/she will never push you to introduce him/her to friends and family. They already know they are secret lovers so there’s no point in stressing you about your other circles.

Though this applies to the ‘Sponsor – Sugar Mummy’ situation, a secret lover who cares about your financial wellbeing is a good one. Not that having one is recommended but, it shows you that he/she values you as a person and doesn’t want you to suffer financially when they can chip in anytime – if they have the cash.

See guys, secret relationships are not so bad, that’s if they display the above characteristics.



