husband-to-woman-shot-at-city-park-suffers-loses-after-hotel-razed-down-by-fire

A hotel and a night club owned by George Kirubi, the husband of the late Janet Wangui Waiyaki, woman who was shot dead at City Park last month, was razed down by fire.

The incident took place on Saturday night 23 June at the junction of Tom Mboya and Ronald Ngala streets in Nairobi, where the Gloria Hotel is located. ​

The hotel which is in the first floor of Gloria House was undergoing some renovations.

Cause of the fire is however yet to be determined.

Janet and his companion Bernard Chege, who sustained injuries during the shooting, were resting in a private car (a black fielder) when the police approached it.

According to Nairobi police boss Joseph Ole Tito, the officers on patrol knocked the as the car’s windows were tinted but the driver sped off prompting the shooting.

“The car’s windows were tinted and as the officers approached it and knocked it, the driver sped off prompting one of the officers to shoot at it. Both occupants were injured but the woman succumbed in the hospital,” he said.



