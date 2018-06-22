+ Post your Story

Sports
PHOTOS: See how Messi’s temper overflowed during defeat to Croatia
By Mirror | Updated Jun 22, 2018 at 14:16 EAT
Lionel Messi furious after challenge [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

The normally level-headed Barcelona forward reacted angrily during his nation's defeat by Croatia

Lionel Messi had a game to forget as Argentina were battered 3-0 by Croatia in the World Cup on Thursday evening

The normally level-headed Barcelona forward reacted angrily during his nation's defeat by Croatia on Thursday.

Lionel Messi had a game to forget as Argentina were battered 3-0 by Croatia in the World Cup on Thursday evening.

The Barcelona forward - widely considered to be the best player on the planet - looked stressed from the off as the Argentina team lined up for their national anthem ahead of the group game.

Messi failed to make an impact on the match as Croatia dominated the two-time winners of the competition.

Fans took to social media to comment on Messi throughout the match; first to point out how stress he looked with the weight of a nation's expectations on his shoulders, and then to try and find a reason as to why he appeared so lost on the pitch.

Viewers then noticed an exchange between Messi and Ivan Strinic, and many were stunned by the way in which the Argentine reacted.


Messi is known for being a calm and collected character who never play acts, dives or looks for trouble, but rather gets on with his game.

He also avoids confrontation with other players, choosing to let his football do the talking rather than portray himself as overly macho and unnecessarily aggressive.


However, in the later stages of Thursday night's defeat, Messi reacted angrily after crashing to the ground with Strinic, who accidentally made contact with his face.

Climbing to his feet, Messi threw the Croatian's leg to one side.


The incident passed without punishment, but fans on social media brought attention to it, with many saying they'd never seen Messi react in this way before.

Lionel Messi was a virtual bystander as Argentina moves to the brink of World Cup elimination after a 3-0 defeat against Croatia https://t.co/j1hhW0p0P5— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 21, 2018


