how-the-brazil-team-during-world-cup-got-my-friend-in-trouble-with-his-girlfriend

My friends storm into my house shying away from the lazy Sunday evening drizzles. "we are going to be late. Godspeed my guy, Godspeed." He is adorned in his famous Brazil football team jersey, a scarf of the same, and a cap to complete the famous 'samba boy' look. I glare in surprise before he snaps me out of the moment. I jump out of my bed, grab a sweater and boots, we are good to go.

"Switzerland will face the music today," he frenzies. It is the third day of the FIFA World Cup finals and his team Brazil are curtain-closing the days games against Switzerland. His phone rings for a couple of minutes before he removes it out of the pocket and returns it back, unanswered. The phone rings again, this time he growls and decides to switch it off. ​

We are fast approaching the local joint where games are aired live. The room is half crowded and in audible murmurs. Before we grab our seats, my phone rings. it is Gaudencia, my friend's girlfriend. I decide not to alert my friend. "Tell Edu to pick up my calls, right now! how can he leave me without any food to eat," I confirm ill talk to Edu before she hangs up.

"I've bet all the money on Brazil." comes the shocker. I am confused on what I should tell Gaudenceia. I decide to let it ride, guilty of what I had promised. The game is on.

Halfway through and all is going well. Brazil is leading. We are so glued to the game that I have forgotten about Gaudencia's request. As I grasp my cellphone am shocked to see ten missed calls. I call her and give her that male routine lie of excuses. She gives in. I explain to Edu that his girlfriend is mad and notice he doesn't have any interest in the story.

The 70th minute. Switzerland upstages the biggest upset of Edu's days. Goal, a perfect equalizer and make Edu lose his bet. it is now that he realizes they don't have any food in the house. He starts panicking and requests I should accompany him to go help him sweet talk his girl.

After the game has ended and we are approaching his home, he decides to turn on his cellphone. a message beeps "jua penye utalala." it is his raged girlfriend. we decide to change our course to my place in silence as Edu curses the day without stop.



