UoN lecturers demand substantive leadership

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From left, UASU- University of Nairobi chapter Chairman Dr. Ben Nyamchoga, Secretary Prof. George Osanjo and Treasurer Wainaina Githii on April 13, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Universities’ Academic Staff Union (UASU) University of Nairobi chapter has raised concerns over a deepening leadership and financial crisis at the University of Nairobi.

UASU warns that continued delays in appointing a substantive Vice-Chancellor could push the institution to the brink.

In a statement on Monday, the union UoN chapter Secretary Prof. George Osanjo accused authorities of allowing a prolonged leadership vacuum that has crippled decision-making and weakened the university’s stability.

The institution has operated under acting leadership since September 2024, following the controversial ouster of former Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama, a move that sparked legal and governance wrangles within the university council and government circles.

“The persistent absence of substantive leadership has undermined the stability of the University of Nairobi. We are witnessing a steady erosion of standards, morale, and reputation,” Prof. Osanjo said.

The union’s concerns come after the annual financial report released in February 2026 by the Controller of Budget revealed that the university is burdened with debts exceeding Sh 15.9 billion, the highest among public universities in Kenya.

According to UASU, the silence from the current acting leadership has only heightened fears of institutional collapse.

“This alarming financial position poses an imminent threat to sustainability, yet no proactive measures have been communicated,” Osanjo noted.

The crisis has already manifested in declining staff welfare, strained student services, and a damaged academic reputation.

Lecturers argue that acting officials lack the authority and confidence to push for urgent reforms or negotiate effectively for government support.

UASU further questioned why the government had moved swiftly to rescue Moi University with a Sh 6 billion bailout, while the University of Nairobi, facing a heavier debt burden, remains without similar intervention.

“Why is the University leadership silent? Why is the Council mute? Why are alumni quiet?” the union posed, in a rare public rebuke.

The lecturers also pointed to delays in the appointment process, despite the Public Service Commission having already conducted two rounds of interviews for the positions of Vice-Chancellor and Deputy Vice-Chancellors.

The prolonged stalemate has fueled speculation of behind-the-scenes wrangles and political interference

UASU is now calling on the Education Cabinet Secretary, Julius Ogamba, to urgently conclude the appointment process.

The union also appealed to alumni of the institution to intervene and secure a financial rescue package.

“For the first time, President William Ruto is an alumnus of this university. Why is he standing by while the institution is on its knees?” Osanjo asked.

At the heart of the dispute lies a broader governance crisis that has seen frequent leadership changes, legal battles, and contested authority between the university council and management issues that have persisted since the removal of Kiama.

“The potential collapse of the University of Nairobi would represent a profound national loss. It is unacceptable that such a critical institution should be allowed to suffer under the watch of its stakeholders,” the union warned