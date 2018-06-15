+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Grizzly bear playing a vuvuzela? – This is how Russia fans celebrated the 5-0 win
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 15, 2018 at 10:47 EAT
grizzly-bear-playing-a-vuvuzela-this-is-how-russia-fans-celebrated-the-5-0-win
Russia fans celebrate World Cup win [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

What's the best way to celebrate a 5-0 World Cup win in the opening match?

Russia fans took to the streets to celebrate in the most confusing way 

On Thursday evening, Russia fans took to the streets of Moscow to celebrate the national team’s 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the World Cup.

A Yury Gazinsky header gave the hosts the lead in the 12th minute before a superb Denis Cheryshev solo effort extended Russia’s lead in the 43rd minute. Two second-half goals from Artem Dzyuba and Aleksandr Golovin along with another Cheryshev strike ensured the hosts finished on top of the group after the first day of the World Cup.


See Also: In Kamiti Maximum Prison as in Moscow, Russia beats Saudi Arabia 5-0 [PHOTOS]

After the match, Russian fans couldn’t help but take to the streets of Moscow to celebrate the team’s victory, and a set of fans decided to enjoy the moment in a special way, placing a grizzly bear in a truck and making it appear to play the vuvuzela.

Here are some photos:

See Also: Kenya Power announces massive power outage in several regions as World Cup kicks off




See Also: [PHOTOS] Rib-cracking memes take internet by storm as the World Cup begins

Here is the video:

Egypt and Uruguay take to the field today at 3:00 pm hoping to emulate Russia’s performance. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



world cup
russia
saudi arabia
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
ladies-feast-your-eyes-the-iran-national-team-is-here-photos

Sports

Ladies, feast your eyes, the Iran national team is here!!! [PHOTOS]

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 13 Jun 2018 12:02pm

teams-that-have-banned-players-from-having-sex-during-the-world-cup-revealed

Sports

Teams that have banned players from having sex during the World Cup revealed

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 13 Jun 2018 11:56am

oga-ohh-look-at-how-the-super-eagles-landed-in-russia-in-style-photos

Sports

OGA OHH: Look at how the Super Eagles landed in Russia in style [PHOTOS]

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 12 Jun 2018 12:51pm

More From This Author
photos-two-month-old-baby-abandoned-in-graveyard-between-two-tombstones-rescued

Weird News

PHOTOS: Two-month-old baby abandoned in graveyard between two tombstones rescued

By Mirror | Fri 15 Jun 2018 11:10am

grizzly-bear-playing-a-vuvuzela-this-is-how-russia-fans-celebrated-the-5-0-win

Sports

Grizzly bear playing a vuvuzela? – This is how Russia fans celebrated the 5-0 win

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 15 Jun 2018 10:47am

in-kamiti-maximum-prison-as-in-moscow-russia-beats-saudi-arabia-5-0-photos

Sports

In Kamiti Maximum Prison as in Moscow, Russia beats Saudi Arabia 5-0 [PHOTOS]

By Reuters | Fri 15 Jun 2018 10:11am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng