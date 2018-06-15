Grizzly bear playing a vuvuzela? – This is how Russia fans celebrated the 5-0 win

SUMMARY What's the best way to celebrate a 5-0 World Cup win in the opening match? Russia fans took to the streets to celebrate in the most confusing way

On Thursday evening, Russia fans took to the streets of Moscow to celebrate the national team’s 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the World Cup.

A Yury Gazinsky header gave the hosts the lead in the 12th minute before a superb Denis Cheryshev solo effort extended Russia’s lead in the 43rd minute. Two second-half goals from Artem Dzyuba and Aleksandr Golovin along with another Cheryshev strike ensured the hosts finished on top of the group after the first day of the World Cup. ​





After the match, Russian fans couldn’t help but take to the streets of Moscow to celebrate the team’s victory, and a set of fans decided to enjoy the moment in a special way, placing a grizzly bear in a truck and making it appear to play the vuvuzela.

Here are some photos:

Here is the video:



Egypt and Uruguay take to the field today at 3:00 pm hoping to emulate Russia’s performance.



