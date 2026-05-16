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Why the birds are clapping for Wiper's Kalonzo

By Mark Oloo | May. 16, 2026
Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka during an interview with the Standard Media.[Samson Wire, Standard]

Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka’s crown has slipped for good. For the first time since breaking away from Raila Odinga’s ODM in 2007, he is politically stranded.

In fact, the Wiper party leader deserves a pity party complete with music and a DJ on standby. This is because he’s been badly dwarfed in a race that should have been his final realistic shot at the presidency. Today, the birds are cheering him for his many blunders.

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Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Edwin Sifuna United Opposition
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