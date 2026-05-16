Why the birds are clapping for Wiper's Kalonzo

Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka’s crown has slipped for good. For the first time since breaking away from Raila Odinga’s ODM in 2007, he is politically stranded.
In fact, the Wiper party leader deserves a pity party complete with music and a DJ on standby. This is because he’s been badly dwarfed in a race that should have been his final realistic shot at the presidency. Today, the birds are cheering him for his many blunders.
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