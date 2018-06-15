Blow to Man United, are they set to lose one of their best players again?

SUMMARY Is another Manchester United star set to leave the club? These are the reports from various English news outlets

Manchester United fans worldwide on Thursday woke up to bad news after it was reported that French forward Anthony Martial wants to leave the club this summer.

According to various English sports outlets in England, Martial’s agent Philippe Lamboley said that the 22-year-old has decided that he wants to leave Old Trafford after ‘carefully reflecting on all possibilities. ​

“After reflecting carefully on all the possibilities and all the parameters, Anthony has decided he wants to leave Manchester United,” said Lamboley as quoted on RMC Sport.





Lamboley added that the club wanted to give the French star a new contract but haven’t been able to agree with the player after months of negotiations.

“Manchester United wanted to offer Anthony a contract extension and don’t want him to leave, but we haven’t been able to reach an agreement after several months of talks,” he added.

He then lamented about the club’s failure to reach a deal with Martial, considering being announced the most valuable club, surpassing Spanish giants Real Madrid.





“If Manchester United, the most powerful club in the world, can’t reach an agreement after eight months of negotiations, it means they don’t really consider him to be an important player,” continued Lamboley.

He went on to explain how disappointed Martial had become, saying the player’s love for the club and the supporters’ love for him is the reason he didn’t ask for a transfer sooner.

“He is disappointed because he has shown love for the club and supporters over the last three years. I can tell you that without the unconditional love of the supporters, Anthony would’ve asked to leave Manchester United sooner,” Lamboley explained.





Lamboley, however, did not hint about Martial’s possible destination if he leaves Man United. “I can’t say anything at the moment, but clearly, from the moment a player like Anthony is on the market, many clubs are interested. All I can say is that many coaches appreciate his talents and many clubs are proposing their projects,” he concluded.





Tottenham, Chelsea and Juventus have all been linked with the wantaway star, but it’s still not clear whether Jose Mourinho would allow Martial to leave if he doesn’t sign another striker.



