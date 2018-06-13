+ Post your Story

Sonko’s response after the rejection of Miguna Miguna as nominee for Deputy Governor
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 13, 2018 at 09:39 EAT
SUMMARY

Sonko has responded after the Nairobi County Assembly rejected the nomination of Dr. Miguna Miguna as Nairobi Deputy Governor 

He said that he respects the decision on the basis that he is a dual citizen 

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has responded after the Nairobi County Assembly rejected National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader Miguna Miguna's nomination for Nairobi Deputy Governor.

Sonko says he respects the decision made on the basis that he is a dual citizen.

"I hereby wish to accept the decision of the Nairobi County Assembly rejecting the nomination of Dr. Miguna Miguna as Nairobi Deputy Governor on the basis that he is a dual citizen as provided for under Article 78 of the Constitution," said Sonko.

See Also: I got a C plus with a clean E in Mathematics but here I am- Sonko encourages Buruburu Girls KCSE candidates

"I’m committed to respecting the decisions of the Nairobi County Assembly without reservations because they represent the sovereignty and infallible will of the Great People of Nairobi County.," he added.

He further said that he will present another nominee fit to fill in the position.

"I shall present another qualified nominee to the County Assembly after due consultations to ensure Nairobi County gets a befitting Deputy Governor to support in service delivery," he continued.

See Also: Esther Passaris willing to deputise Sonko under the following conditions

"In the meantime, as a County Government, we remain committed to serving Nairobi Residents and ensuring timely and efficient service delivery. The Nairobi County Government is working round the clock to take advantage of the pockets of favorable weather that we are currently experiencing to overhaul the roads and other infrastructure which were destroyed by the rains," he said.

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris said that she is willing to become the Nairobi Deputy Governor only if Sonko meets her conditions.

 Ms. Passaris said she would agree to take the position if she is given clear departments to run, that is, water, environment, trade, and education.

See Also: PHOTOS: The Mercedes Benz Sonko bought his son when he turned six-years-old

 “I can only go there if I am given clear departments to run. I want environment, water, education and trade,” said Passaris.

