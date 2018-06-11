+ Post your Story

Boss threatening juniors with transfers over minor issues as tribesmen are spared
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 11, 2018 at 08:00 EAT
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i
A senior police officer working in one of the counties in Western Kenya is behaving badly. Police officers working under the highly connected OCPD claim he is making life unbearable for them as days go by.

The top officer who is relatively new in his workstation is accused of threatening his juniors with transfers over very flimsy reasons.

Those who spoke to The Grapevine say the transfers take a tribal angle since those from his community are never touched.

Agitated junior cops in the area now want Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and IG Joseph Boinnet to take action before things go south.

