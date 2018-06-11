boss-threatening-juniors-with-transfers-over-minor-issues-as-tribesmen-are-spared

SUMMARY A senior police officer working in one of the counties in Western Kenya is behaving badly Police officers working under the highly connected OCPD claim he is making life unbearable for them as days go by

A senior police officer working in one of the counties in Western Kenya is behaving badly. Police officers working under the highly connected OCPD claim he is making life unbearable for them as days go by.

The top officer who is relatively new in his workstation is accused of threatening his juniors with transfers over very flimsy reasons. ​

Those who spoke to The Grapevine say the transfers take a tribal angle since those from his community are never touched.

Agitated junior cops in the area now want Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and IG Joseph Boinnet to take action before things go south.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​