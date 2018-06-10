lies-a-woman-tells-herself

SUMMARY There are ladies who are convinced they are in a relationship with a man but according to the man, they are just friends Lady, you are not in a relationship until you two agree you are in a relationship

This is a tough topic. ​So many ladies have found themselves in a messy and painful situation because they put up hopes in a man where they shouldn't have.

This is made worse when a woman has been deprived of attention for a long time. Such a woman, as soon as she gets some form of attention from a man, she quickly concludes "This is love"Many times the man says one thing, but the woman insists he means what she wants him to mean. Lady, are you putting words in his mouth?

Lady, you are not in a relationship until you two agree you are in a relationship. You are not his wife until he submits to God to be your husband.

Don't go ahead of yourself or men will misuse you and dump you. There are men who thrive on grey areas but you should insist on clarity. Your heart and body is too precious to give it out on assumptions. Don't have questions in your head but you're too shy to ask them. If the man is a good man, he will cover you; but if he doesn't care, he will take advantage of your insistence on a relationship then leave you.

Don't make excuses for a man. He wastes your time but you say that's who he is, he slaps you but you say that's how tough love is, he cheats on you but you say he is just being a man, he avoids you but you say he is just busy, he is cold towards you but you blame yourself yet you did no wrong.

As Akello says, when someone shows you who you are, believe them. When the writing is on the wall, don't edit it to suit the lies you tell yourself.

In my other new book, WOMANHOOD SERIES, I remind women that their choice of a man is their responsibility, I challenge them to see whether there is a pattern in the men they end up with. I show them why it is important to discern because a man comes to a woman to destroy her, or build with her; frustrate her or inspire her.

In my new book, MANHOOD SERIES, I remind men that when a man is secure, he doesn't make life uncomfortable for his woman. I challenge men to take up their protective role as they shield their woman from heart break and give her room to shine.

