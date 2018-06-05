president-uhuru-appoints-kanze-dena-as-deputy-state-house-spokesperson

SUMMARY President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed renowned Citizen TV anchor Kanze Dena as the new Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head of the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed renowned Citizen TV anchor Kanze Dena as the new Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head of the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU).

“As part of diversifying the voices from the Presidency, focusing the concept of messaging with purpose, President Kenyatta has appointed seasoned television news anchor Kanze Dena, 39, as Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head, PSCU,” read a statement from Nzioka Waita, The Chief of Staff and Head of the President’s Delivery Unit.

The President has also appointed Ms Munira Mohamed as Deputy Head, PSCU and Head of the Presidential Library.

“In addition to talking charge of all broadcast and media production, Ms. Mohamed will lead a team to design and develop the library; develop storylines and themes for both permanent and temporary public exhibitions; carry out research work and collect material relevant to the Presidential Library, Museum and Exhibition Centre,” read another part of the statement.

Dennis Itumbi took time to congratulate Kanze Dena and Munira Mohamed for their appointments on social media saying, “Welcome to @PSCU_Digital - Madam @KanzeDena. You have our support and we are happy that your appointment makes the team stronger. With your entry Communicating The Presidency just became easier and am sure more effective. Karibu sana.”

