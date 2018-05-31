+ Post your Story

Raila shares pictures of his warm hug with President Uhuru
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 31, 2018 at 12:29 EAT
Raila and Uhuru hug tightly [COURTESY]
Raila Odinga and President Uhuru shared warm hugs during the National Prayer Breakfast held at Safari Park Hotel. 

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, May 31 shared warm hugs during the National Prayer Breakfast held at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Also in attendance was Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo, Deputy President William Ruto, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Chief Justice David Maraga and a whole lot of political leaders.

Speaking at the event President Uhuru asked Raila for forgiveness and urged leaders to work together to preach unity and fight corruption.

See Also: ‘I never thought I would admit this, Raila is a true statesman’- Mutahi Ngunyi

“On issues we can't agree let's work together. We can come together and fight corruption and not use tribes, religion. Today, I ask for forgiveness to anyone I may have injured in any manner. We need to go around together and preach unity,” said the President.

Raila also asked the President for forgiveness and declared his team’s full support in helping Uhuru fight corruption.

“All we need to do is make this country a better place to live in that is the reason why the current campaign that is going on is to fight one of the major vices that is corruption – You have our full support,” said Raila.

See Also: Uhuru’s remarks against Ruto raises questions among netizens

The leaders the shared warm hugs, hugs which evoked mixed reactions from the crowd (majorly applause) and also online.

Here are some photos shared by the former Premier on his social media: 


See Also: PHOTOS: Gor Mahia diehard Jaro Soja blocked as he tried to march to where President Uhuru was seated




Here's a short video of Raila speaking at the event:

