Sports
WHO GOES, WHO STAYS: This is why there is BEEF between Ronaldo and Bale
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 31, 2018 at 10:59 EAT
Bale and Ronaldo after a match [COURTESY]
Is there some 'beef' between Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale after the Champions League final?

Bale scored twice in the second half to guide Madrid to their third Champions League title in four years 

Cristiano Ronaldo just had to make the UEFA Champions League final all about him even after Bale scored twice to hand Los Blancos their third consecutive title in four years.

If the words of Yahoo Sport UK writer Kevin Darling are anything to go by, the Los Blancos attacking pair are at war over a potential transfer to Manchester United.

After the match, Ronaldo seemingly hinted at an impending Real Madrid exit, thanking the fans for always being on his side and appreciating his time with the club.

“It was very nice to be at Real Madrid," said Ronaldo. "In the coming days, I will give a response to the fans, who have always been at my side,” Ronaldo said.

He also added that the future of the club was more important tha his saying, “The future of players isn't important right now. I have no doubts, it's not important right now. We will see what happens."

Bale, who was pleased to lift a fourth Champions League title since his move from Tottenham, also recognised the fact that he hasn’t been playing as regularly as he would have wanted at Madrid and vowed to ‘sit down’ with his agent and discuss it.


“I need to be playing week in, week out and that has not happened this season. I had an injury five, six weeks in but fit ever since. I have to sit down with my agent in the summer and discuss it,” said Bale.

Bale was disappointed not to start the final against Liverpool as Zidane preferred the services of Spanish ‘twinkle-toes’ Isco in midfield instead.

“Obviously, I was very disappointed not to start the game, I felt I deserved it but the manager makes the decisions. The best I have been doing is to come on and make an impact, I certainly did,” Bale added.


Ronaldo and Bale’s comments after that match ignited a reaction from the Manchester United camp, who have now reportedly put Bale at the top of their summer transfer wish list.

Darling reports that Bale was furious with Ronaldo’s comments moments after he had hinted he wanted to move away from Madrid. 

According to Real Madrid ex-President Ramon Calderon, the Welsh forward was never going to match Ronaldo’s success at the Bernabeu.


Calderon was one of the people responsible for bringing Cristiano to the Los Blancos from Manchester United in 2009, engineering an 80 million euro move to secure the Portuguese’s signature.

Ronaldo, who is 33 now, has gone on to become arguably Real Madrid’s best player in the last decade, guiding them to two La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues within 9 years.

Bale has had an up and down season, failing to make Zinedine Zidane’s first team on several occasions and though he scored 4 goals in Real’s last 5 La Liga games.

