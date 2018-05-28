how-women-are-often-their-own-worst-enemy

SUMMARY They stop believing in love when the wrong men they gave themselves to hurt them

They Hold on to insults, ridicule and negative words said to her making her heart heavy

1. They depend on a man to tell them they are beautiful in order to see themselves as beautiful. A man should confirm what you already know- you are beautiful

​

2. They allow themselves to have unprotected sex with a man they don't know well or a man not serious about a future with them then suffer when that irresponsible man leaves them pregnant

3. They sometimes overthink issues leading to unwanted stress

4. They listen to so many voices that they forget to hear their voice and the words of truth

5. They stop believing in love when the wrong men they gave themselves to hurt them. Love was not in the wrong, it was your choice that was wrong. Don't let a wrong choice keep you from love

6. They steal another woman's man/husband yet foolishly hope that man will be loyal to them

7. In order to make people happy or fit in society they forget about themselves

8. Her man is cheating on her, beating her and insulting her but she makes excuses for him and stays, locking herself in a prison she is too valuable to be in

9. Allowing a man to silence and kill her dream. Lady, there is more to you than being a wife and mother. God gave you a purpose and dreams too, a man who loves you will support your dreams

10. Giving the wrong men many chances yet ignoring the man who is good for her

11. Holding on to insults, ridicule and negative words said to her making her heart heavy. Lady, why have a bank for toxic words spoken to you, why are you helping your enemies to beat you down?

12. Staying in relationships and environments that damage her self-esteem

13. Allowing the media to tell her who a good man for her is, making her too superficial to even notice love when it comes her way

14. Using her own poisonous tongue and bitter personality to ruin her own marriage

15. Getting a good man but running away from him because all her life she has been told she doesn't deserve the best

16. Wasting her months crying over a relationship that rightfully ended instead of moving on

17. Jumping into conclusions and acting irrationally, instead of keeping calm and seeking out the facts then act. Many women push their good men away this way

18. Wanting to get married and have a great family yet wasting her time dating playful immature men who are not husband material

19. Babysitting her pity and problems looking for sympathy, circling around the same problem, a victim of circumstances; instead of taking charge of her life

20. Being selfish, cold and mean; yet she wonders why friends and men avoid her

21. Climbing up the ladder of success by sleeping with powerful men instead of using her brilliant mind and hardwork; yet she wonders why people use her and don't respect her

22. Failing to live by the same wise advice she gives to other women

In my new book, WOMANHOOD SERIES, I challenge women to take responsibility of their decisions, feelings and future. I encourage them to learn to say no to negativity and time wasting engagements, and encourage them to pursue what is good for them.

In my other new book, MANHOOD SERIES, in addition to walking with men through their own issues and challenges, I walk with men towards understanding women.

© Dayan Masinde

To purchase the MANHOOD SERIES written by Dayan Masinde, MPESA Ksh. 200 to 0721590954, then text the word MAN and your email address to the same number and the book will be sent to your email address for you to download and read on your phone or computer

.

To purchase the WOMANHOOD SERIES written by Dayan Masinde, MPESA Ksh. 200 to 0721590954, then text the word WOMAN and your email address to the same number and the book will be sent to your email address for you to download and read on your phone or computer.



​