+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
This is the World Cup jersey to buy - Over 3 million people have pre-ordered it! [PHOTOS]
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 26, 2018 at 12:03 EAT
this-is-the-world-cup-jersey-to-buy-over-3-million-people-have-pre-ordered-it-photos
World Cup kits are stunning [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Have you seen the original World Cup kits?

If not, here's the best one. It has already received over 3 million pre-orders

With only 19 days left to the World Cup, millions of fans worldwide have already started purchasing and ordering official kits.

All 32 teams have already released their kits but one has caught the eye.

Nigeria’s jersey is indeed unique. Inspired by the 1994 kit, the white sleeves are complemented by black zigzag stripes which appear feathery. The rest of the kit is light green, with the zig-zag stripe, now in white, running from top to bottom.

See Also: Hot footballers’ wives that could grace the World Cup in Russia [PHOTOS]


The common dark green strip, which Nigeria has used for so many years is now the 2nd kit, but much darker.


See Also: Just look at the talent in this Germany squad - Will they defend the World Cup?

Nike is said to have received over 3 million pre-orders for the kit.


See Also: PHOTOS: Meet the garbage collector who’ll take a month off to be referee at the World Cup

Here are more photos: 




Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Nigeria
world cup
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
shock-as-top-name-is-left-out-of-argentina-s-world-cup-squad

Sports

Shock as top name is left out of Argentina’s World Cup squad

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 22 May 2018 11:08am

big-name-missing-from-cristiano-ronaldo-s-portugal-as-world-cup-squads-are-released

Sports

Big name missing from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal as World Cup squads are released

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 15 May 2018 01:31pm

neymar-brazil-release-final-squad-set-to-play-in-the-world-cup

Sports

Neymar? Brazil release final squad set to play in the World Cup

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 15 May 2018 10:51am

More From This Author
this-is-the-world-cup-jersey-to-buy-over-3-million-people-have-pre-ordered-it-photos

Sports

This is the World Cup jersey to buy - Over 3 million people have pre-ordered it! [PHOTOS]

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 26 May 2018 12:03pm

the-sad-reality-about-gareth-bale-and-why-man-united-fans-should-be-happy-ahead-of-ucl-final

Sports

The sad reality about Gareth Bale and why Man United fans should be happy ahead of UCL final

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 26 May 2018 11:36am

photos-prophet-traverses-kisii-town-in-his-birthday-suit-in-protest-of-immorality

Weird News

PHOTOS: 'Prophet' traverses Kisii town in his birthday suit in protest of immorality

By Sammy Omingo | Sat 26 May 2018 10:49am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng