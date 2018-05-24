Bible says people who engage in such sin are not supposed to be alive, says husband to woman shot at City Park

SUMMARY George Kirubi, husband to the late Janet Waiyaki Wangui says that he was aware that his wife was cheating

He, however, says that he did not kill his wife

George Kirubi, husband to the late Janet Waiyaki Wangui, the woman who was shot dead at City Park, Nairobi on Sunday 20 May, has revealed that he was aware of his wife’s infidelity.



During an interview with Nation, Mr. Kirubi said that the Bible is against infidelity and people who engage it should not be alive. ​

“If it is true that those two had a sexual relationship… even the Bible is against that and the Bible says that people who engage in such sin are not supposed to be alive.” He said.

The husband said he was not comfortable with the close relationship between Janet and Bernard Chege, the 26-year-old man who was in the car with the wife.

Kirubi says he complained to Janet’s mother and sister as Bernard is his brother’s son which makes him (Bernard), Janet’s nephew.

“Yes I complained to Wangui’s mother and sister as well as Chege’s mother—who is my late brother’s wife —that I do not want that relationship between Chege and Wangui,” said Kirubi.

Mr. Kirubi however, clarified that he did not kill his wife as that did not have any benefit to him.

“I did not kill my wife,” he says “Now why would I kill Janet? Of what benefit would it be for me to kill the mother of my three children? If I killed my wife, who would raise my three young children?” he said.

Four police officers who were involved in the shooting of Janet were disarmed and their rifles taken for ballistic tests to determine who shot the victim.

Janet and his companion Chege, who sustained injuries during the shooting, were resting in a private car (a black fielder) when the police approached it.

According to Nairobi police boss Joseph Ole Tito, the officers on patrol knocked the as the car’s windows were tinted but the driver sped off prompting the shooting.

“The car’s windows were tinted and as the officers approached it and knocked it, the driver sped off prompting one of the officers to shoot at it. Both occupants were injured but the woman succumbed in the hospital,” he said.



