What causes the biggest downfall in men?

SUMMARY A man who lacks accountability is a danger to himself and to those who around him

As a man, you need to be accountable to yourself, be honest and don't allow yourself to get away with injustice, excuses, sin or selfishness

What causes men to fall is not pride.

What causes a man to fall is lack of accountability which is often manifested through pride. ​

A man who lacks accountability is a danger to himself and to those who around him. This man thinks he is always right, this man doesn't want to be corrected, this man doesn't want to apologize, and this man is self-centered.

When you notice that as a man you are starting to veer away from God and praying less; know that you are becoming that man, you are rejecting accountability to God, you are numbing your conscience.

When you notice that as a husband you are shutting down your wife, ignoring her counsel and intimidating her when she tries to confront you; know that you are becoming that man.

When you notice that you are pushing away your pastors, mentors, and people who will call you back to order; know that you are becoming that man.

When you notice that you are only surrounding yourself with people who rubber stamp your decisions and opportunistic friends who don't tell you the truth when you're wrong; know that you're becoming that man.

You are becoming that man who is dancing his way to a dangerous cliff but you're too blind to see.

Gentlemen, check yourselves. It is easy to want power and reject any checks and balances on that power. That is why a man with money but lacks accountability is destructive because he thinks he can get away with anything and he needs no one, that's why men often want the title "Head of the family" but struggle to be accountable and responsible to the wife, that's why many men desire to be dictators.

This is the trait every man needs to address. As a man, you need to surround yourself with a system and people who will keep you grounded and in check, friends who you allow to tell you the truth no matter how successful you are and how tough that truth is. As a man, you need to empower your wife to confront you, correct you and advice you; tell her "Honey, I can be a monster if left unchecked. Call me out when I am going astray, I may not take it well but I need it. I need you to help me see what I don't see".

As a man, you need to be accountable to yourself, be honest and don't allow yourself to get away with injustice, excuses, sin or selfishness. As a man, you need to be accountable to God saying "Lord I need You, teach me to accept correction, rebuke me when I wrong, stop me when I am going the wrong way, prune me, mound me to be a man that lives a life that pleases You".

In my new book, MANHOOD SERIES, I remind men of their humanity and the importance of accountability. I tell men to check the company they keep.

In my other new book, WOMANHOOD SERIES, I give tips to women how to handle a man and his issues through the power of love.

© Dayan Masinde

