Arsenal fans’ hilarious reactions to news of Unai Emery as their new coach will make your day

SUMMARY Unai Emery is set to be appointed the new Arsenal manager Emery had announced that he would step down from his role as PSG manager after the final game of the season and will be replaced by former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel

According to various news outlets in Europe, former Paris St. Germain coach Unai Emery is set to become the new Arsenal manager.

Emery, who has led Paris St Germain to a domestic treble in the season that has just concluded, is said to have emerged as the favourite to succeed Wenger following a thorough recruitment process that saw all the candidates interviewed before a decision was made. ​

Emery, who is now 46, was responsible for leading Sevilla to three back-to-back UEFA Europa league titles before taking charge of the French giants in 2016.





Emery had announced that he would step down from his role as manager after the final game of the season and will be replaced by former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel, who has been appointed to lead PSG for the next two seasons.





Tuchel was also formerly linked with the Arsenal job.

The outlets also report that Emery will be unveiled as Arsenal manager in the coming weeks.

Football fans worldwide concerned with Arsenal’s manager-search took to social media to react to the news, most pleased with the fact that Emery was still a young manager. Others just made jokes.

Here is a sample of the reactions:

Unai Emery as manager and Petr Cech given the number one shirt is probably the worst 30 minutes to happen to this club since Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti. #afc— John Smith. (@ByJohnSmith) May 21, 2018

Unai Emery couldn’t get Neymar to play on his sisters birthday, what makes you think he’ll get Özil out of his warm cozy bed on a rainy Sunday?— FergieTime™? (@SSIIIIUUUU) May 21, 2018

“Unai Emery is demanding, studious and brave, the new Arsenal boss has a close friendship with Pep Guardiola but no time for Jose Mourinho”........ I love him already— MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) May 21, 2018

Unai Emery's CV:



Took Almería into La Liga for the first time, finishing 8th the following season.



Took Valencia to three consecutive 3rd place finishes in La Liga.



Won three consecutive Europa League titles with Sevilla.



PSG won the domestic treble under him this season.— Arsenal News HQ™? (@ArsenalNews_HQ) May 21, 2018

"Siri, what's Spanish for David Moyes?"



"Unai Emery"— You Are My Arsenal (@YouAreMyArsenal) May 21, 2018

Unai Emery who bottled a 4-0 lead against Barcelona in the Champions League. Will fit right in with Arsenal.— - ???????? (@AnfieldRd96) May 21, 2018

Unai Emery to Arsenal is a shocking appointment. Terrible during his PSG tenure and just not good enough for the massive task ahead of him at Arsenal. Arteta, Enrique, Jardim & many others would have been far better choices. Would not be surprised if he is gone after one season.— EiF (@EiFSoccer) May 21, 2018

It's not that Unai Emery is bad, it's just that he strikes you as the 6th best manager among the managers at the top six— Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) May 21, 2018

Arsenal to appoint Unai Emery:



The same manager who didn't win a single away game with Sevilla during his last season at the club.



Good to see the club is following on the trend.



????????????#FOYG pic.twitter.com/gEzMTcLCtH— Last Word On Spurs???? (@LastWordOnSpurs) May 21, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​