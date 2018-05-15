+ Post your Story

PHOTOS: Protesters march to Olive Hotel after news of discrimination against a breastfeeding woman
By Ureport | Updated May 15, 2018 at 13:03 EAT
Protesters at Olive Restaurant [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

A group of protesters in Nairobi CBD, have marched to Olive Restaurant which was accused of throwing out a breastfeeding mom for not covering herself.

The protesters are seen holding out a banner written #BreastfeedingIsaRight singing,”Haki Yetu. Kunyoyesha.”

A group of protesters in Nairobi CBD have marched to Olive Restaurant which was accused of throwing out a breastfeeding mom for not covering herself.

The protesters are seen holding out a banner written #BreastfeedingIsaRight singing,”Haki Yetu. Kunyoyesha.”

The lady, only identified as Betty Kim lit up social media after accusing the restaurant of discriminating against her.

She claimed the waiters humiliated her when she was breastfeeding since she had not covered herself.

“I'm very disappointed by Olive restaurant Embassava stage after humiliating me when breastfeeding my baby. Those Waiter's should be aware not all babies are covered while being fed,” posted the bitter lady

She continued to narrate that it was raining outside thus, she could not breastfeed her baby in the toilet.


“The approach was pathetic, it was raining outside na siwezi nyonyeshea mtoto kwa choo,” she added.

However, Olive restaurant responded to Betty in a statement through their official Facebook page.



"Dear Betty, we take note of the incident brought to our attention through social media. While it occurred days ago, we only got to see it yesterday (10 May). We have seen several messages and a planned demo. We sincerely apologize and we assure you that the olive management is taking necessary measures to address the matter. Please get in touch with us if possible to assist us with the investigations. In order to improve our services to any mother. Love, Olive," said the statement by Olive restaurant.

