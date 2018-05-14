+ Post your Story

Johnson Mwakazi refutes death rumors
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 14, 2018 at 08:29 EAT
Johnson Mwakazi refutes death rumors
SUMMARY
  • Johnson Mwakazi has dismissed rumors that he is dead
  • This is after a lady, posing as his colleague posted on Facebook that he is not more

The Royal voice international President Johnson Mwakazi has refuted rumors that he is dead.

Mr. Mwakazi through his Twitter handle assured his fans that he is alive and well.

“Friends! All is well! I give thanks to God! Kindly note that rumors that I am dead are NOT TRUE! I am ALIVE and I give thanks to God for the gift of life!” Posted Mwakazi.

Friends!

All is well! I give thanks to God!
Kindly note that rumors that I am dead are NOT TRUE!

I am ALIVE and I give thanks to God for the gift of life!#GodIsGreat#PraiseGod pic.twitter.com/e0lJAjT6uf— Johnson Mwakazi (@theroyalvoice) May 13, 2018

His death rumors started after a lady identified as June Dezina Vel posted on Facebook that Mwakazi is no more.

“OMG… I cannot believe this… my colleague… My friend.. Johnson Mwakazi is no more!!! Rest in Peace buddy.. Till we meet again on that beautiful shore!!!.” She posted.


Kenyans are asked to ignore the rumor as Mwakazi is alive.

