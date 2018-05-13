+ Post your Story

Popular Nairobi restaurant accused of throwing out breastfeeding mum responds
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 13, 2018 at 10:26 EAT
SUMMARY
  • Olive restaurant has responded after a breastfeeding mum complained of being thrown out of the restaurant
  • The management has asked the lady to come forward and help them with the investigations

A lady identified as Betty Kim lit up social media after accusing a popular Nairobi restaurant of throwing her out for breastfeeding her baby.

Betty Kim posted her complaints on the common Facebook group Buyer Beware. 

She claimed the waiters humiliated her when she was breastfeeding since she had not covered herself.

“I'm very disappointed by Olive restaurant embassava stage after humiliating me when breastfeeding my baby. Those Waiter's should be aware not all babies are covered while being fed,” posted the bitter lady

She continued to narrate that it was raining outside thus, she could not breastfeed her baby in the toilet.

“The approach was pathetic, it was raining outside na siwezi nyonyeshea mtoto kwa choo,” she added.

However, Olive restaurant responded to Betty in a statement through their official Facebook page.

"Dear Betty, we take note of the incident brought to our attention through social media. While it occurred days ago, we only got to see it yesterday (10 May). We have seen several messages and a planned demo. We sincerely apologize and we assure you that the olive management is taking necessary measures to address the matter. Please get in touch with us if possible to assist us with the investigations. In order to improve our services to any mother. Love, Olive," said the statement by Olive restaurant.

