Unmet promises haunt Rift Valley governors ahead of 2027 elections

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika. [File, Standard]

As the race towards the 2027 General Election gradually gathers momentum, governors across the Rift Valley are entering a defining stretch of their tenure, one in which campaign promises are being weighed against visible results on the ground.

Four years after the 2022 polls, the mood among voters is increasingly reflective, even critical, as they assess whether their leaders have delivered meaningful change or merely perfected the art of political messaging.