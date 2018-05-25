He's single now but... - Here are signs that he's going to make the perfect husband

SUMMARY What makes a good husband? Here are 17 character traits that tell if a man is capable of being a husband

1. He has a good relationship with his admirable dad

If his dad is a good husband and father and he looks up to his dad, chances are he will be like his father. ​

2. He separates himself from bad examples

If his father was absent in his life or did things he is ashamed of, he grows up forgiving him and respecting him but also not wanting to be like him.

3. He mentors and teaches men younger than him

A man who mentors others pushes himself to always be a good example.

4. He is not swayed by public pressure

In marriage, many men mess up their families because of following trends, pressure to please friends or wanting to project a certain image to fit in society.

5. His close male friends are of good repute

Look at the company he keeps close; that will indicate the caliber of man he is.

6. He treats every woman with respect

Be suspicious of a man who treats his woman well but treats other women like crap; soon, he will treat his woman like crap

7. He is good with children even those not his

How he values and is responsible with other people's children prepares himself to value his own.

8. He is protective of his name

A man who upholds his name will keep a good character, after all, the wife and children will carry his name.

9. Marriage is his idea too

Many men are forced into marriage, either because the woman got pregnant or the woman pressured him to propose to her after they dated for so long. Is it his idea to marry you or is it only yours? A man who willfully pursues a woman to marry her and is the one excited about marriage will almost certainly make sure he lives up to being a good husband. Where a man takes himself he performs well and gives his all.

10. He lived an honourable life as a single man

A single man who lives in a manner that shows he is keeping and preparing himself for that one special woman will make a good husband. To him, being a husband is a big deal.

11. He treats the lady well as they date

A man who is faithful will make a good husband. But if he is insulting her, cheating on her, rejecting her and taking her for granted, he will most likely do the same once married.

12. He treats his mother with love and respect

A man who appreciates his mother will appreciate his wife.

13. He loves God

Marriage is God's idea. A man who wants to engage in this idea led by the Creator of this idea will strive to please God. The more a man loves God, the more he loves his wife

14. He sees the woman as an equal partner

This kind of man will not dictate or lord over the woman, it will not always be his way, he will consult his wife, learn from her and teach her too.

15. He is her best friend

Lady, if he is not only your lover but your best friend too, he will be a best friend till the end. Best friends are real with each other, honest, loyal, fun and thoughtful. Take away the romance and things that lovers do, are you and him best friends?

16. He uses his past to learn

Maybe he messed up in his past relationships, or his past relationships taught him alot. If he paid attention to the lessons learned, he will be a wise husband

17. He is disciplined

A man who has control over himself will make a good husband. He is not controlled by addictions. How can a man lead a family, if he cannot lead himself?

