You are not a 'man' if you don't say these things to your lover in the bedroom

SUMMARY There are so many things you can tell your partner in the bedroom to make them feel special

Here are some of the things you should tell your partner before and after making love

1. "Please don't leave the bed just yet"

- It feels good when your spouse can't get enough of you. ​

2. "What do you recommend I wear today? This or this?"

- It feels good when your spouse asks for your opinion.

3. "Kiss me"

- Yes ladies, it excites your husband when you are sexually aggressive.

4. "Shall we pray?"

- Blessed are you if you have a spouse that loves to pray.

5. "You look so beautiful"

See Also: 10 things to do immediately your lover cheats on you this World Cup season

- Husbands, your wife longs to hear you say this especially when naked with you. She never gets tired of you admiring and wanting her.

6. "How are you my love?"

- The bedroom should be the place for intimate conversations.

7. "We go another round?"

- How special it is to have a spouse that longs to make love to you again. How sweet it is to cool down then touch, kiss and start another session of love-making.

8. "Good morning my love"

- There is unspeakable joy waking up to the face of the one you love in a brand new day.

9. "Good night honey"

- These little words have a huge impact. Don't just get to bed and turn then sleep. Close the day properly. Even kiss goodnight.

10. "That was so good"

- After making love, tell your spouse how much you enjoyed it.

11. " Relax my love, I will attend to our baby"

- Husbands, when you have a small baby, your wife will feel good when you offer to attend to the crying baby sometimes. Allow her to rest as you have a daddy-baby moment.

12. “Everything will be alright"

- In the bedroom, your spouse will open up to you about his/her fears and concerns. Allay those fears.

13. "You will have a great day my love"

- Before your spouse steps out of the bedroom, speak a blessing into each other's day. Words are powerful.

14. "I love you"

- In the bedroom is where 'I love you' should be said the most. It is your joint haven and island.

15. "That feels so good"

- When your spouse is massaging you, sexually licking you, sucking you or rubbing you; let him/her know how good you are feeling. It motivates him/her to do it more.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​