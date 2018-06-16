+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
You are not a 'man' if you don't say these things to your lover in the bedroom
By Dayan Masinde | Updated Jun 16, 2018 at 10:04 EAT
you-are-not-a-man-if-you-don-t-say-these-things-to-your-lover-in-the-bedroom
Bedroom conversations matter in relationships
SUMMARY
  • There are so many things you can tell your partner in the bedroom to make them feel special
  • Here are some of the things you should tell your partner before and after making love

1. "Please don't leave the bed just yet"

- It feels good when your spouse can't get enough of you.

2. "What do you recommend I wear today? This or this?"

See Also: 10 very simple tips for men who fail to 'turn up' in the bedroom

- It feels good when your spouse asks for your opinion.

3. "Kiss me"

- Yes ladies, it excites your husband when you are sexually aggressive.

See Also: SIDEBAR: Kenyan men, this is why you shouldn't get intimate like rabbits

4. "Shall we pray?"

- Blessed are you if you have a spouse that loves to pray.

5. "You look so beautiful"

See Also: 10 things to do immediately your lover cheats on you this World Cup season

- Husbands, your wife longs to hear you say this especially when naked with you. She never gets tired of you admiring and wanting her.

6. "How are you my love?"

- The bedroom should be the place for intimate conversations.

7. "We go another round?"

- How special it is to have a spouse that longs to make love to you again. How sweet it is to cool down then touch, kiss and start another session of love-making.

8. "Good morning my love"

- There is unspeakable joy waking up to the face of the one you love in a brand new day.

9. "Good night honey"

- These little words have a huge impact. Don't just get to bed and turn then sleep. Close the day properly. Even kiss goodnight.

10. "That was so good"

- After making love, tell your spouse how much you enjoyed it.

11. " Relax my love, I will attend to our baby"

- Husbands, when you have a small baby, your wife will feel good when you offer to attend to the crying baby sometimes. Allow her to rest as you have a daddy-baby moment.

12. “Everything will be alright"

- In the bedroom, your spouse will open up to you about his/her fears and concerns. Allay those fears.

13. "You will have a great day my love"

- Before your spouse steps out of the bedroom, speak a blessing into each other's day. Words are powerful.

14. "I love you"

- In the bedroom is where 'I love you' should be said the most. It is your joint haven and island.

15. "That feels so good"

- When your spouse is massaging you, sexually licking you, sucking you or rubbing you; let him/her know how good you are feeling. It motivates him/her to do it more.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



sex
relationships
bedroom
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
ladies-if-you-have-these-10-types-of-men-in-your-life-you-are-hopeless

Lifestyle

Ladies, if you have these 10 types of men in your life, you are hopeless

By Dayan Masinde | Thu 14 Jun 2018 12:11pm

top-10-lies-women-tell-their-partners-after-passionate-nights

Lifestyle

Top 10 lies women tell their partners after passionate nights

By Mirror | Wed 13 Jun 2018 01:09pm

teams-that-have-banned-players-from-having-sex-during-the-world-cup-revealed

Sports

Teams that have banned players from having sex during the World Cup revealed

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 13 Jun 2018 11:56am

More From This Author
10-very-simple-tips-for-men-who-fail-to-turn-up-in-the-bedroom

Lifestyle

10 very simple tips for men who fail to 'turn up' in the bedroom

By Dayan Masinde | Sat 16 Jun 2018 11:47am

every-kenyan-man-wishes-their-wife-prepared-these-foods-photos

Lifestyle

Every Kenyan man wishes their wife prepared these foods [PHOTOS]

By Wanja Lilian | Sat 16 Jun 2018 11:42am

here-s-five-tips-on-how-to-perfectly-hack-an-internship

Campus Vibe

Here's five tips on how to perfectly hack an internship

By Agnes Aineah | Sat 16 Jun 2018 11:41am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng