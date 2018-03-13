CONFIRMED: Here’s the Manchester United squad set to face Sevilla tonight

SUMMARY Manchester United will look to advance to the last eight of the Champions League with a win over Sevilla tonight Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are in contention to start for the Red Devils

Manchester United host Spanish outfit Sevilla at Old Trafford tonight in the Champions League.

The coach has confirmed that a number of players will be available for the clash including French duo Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba, both of who missed the Liverpool clash on Saturday due to injury. ​

Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovi? were also spotted training with the first team and are fully fit to represent tonight.

Ander Herrera, Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo have all been ruled out of the tie due to injury.





Following Pogba’s late injury that denied him a chance to face Liverpool on Saturday, there were rumours that the Frenchman would not be able to play at Old Trafford tonight but according to reports, ‘Pog’ has been included in the preliminary squad to face Sevilla.





According to Manchester Evening News, Pogba passed a late fitness test – he had received a knock in the last session of training before the Liverpool game.

Even though there are numerous reports linking him with a move to Juventus, Antony Martial will look to put all this behind him as he returns from the sidelines.

Here is the potential Man United team that could face Sevilla tonight:

De Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira

Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelöf, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Luke Shaw

Scott McTominay, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard Forwards: Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez.

Jose Mourinho has already said that there’s a chance to win the Champions League if his team reaches the last eight and will be looking to come through for the Red Devil faithful.

The first leg at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium ended in a 0-0 draw, but it was only because David De Gea made one of the saves of his career to deny Muriel a point-blank header.



