Politics
Raila Odinga’s move is a confession of wrongs done earlier- Ekuru Aukot’s views on national dialogue
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 13, 2018 at 10:47 EAT
Dr. Ekuru Aukot [File image]
Former Presidential aspirant and Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Dr.Ekuru Aukot has shared the sentiments of his party in regards to the national conversation that is the talk of the country. Dr.Aukot, who ran for the presidency twice last year and lost before proclaiming to be the government’s opposition tweeted his opinion on Monday, March 12.

“My party Thirdway Alliance welcomes the Statement by NASA leaders read by Hon. Mudavadi. We agree that National conversation should be an all-inclusive affair of all stakeholders: CSOs, political parties, religious leader, women & youth groups, PWDs, SIGs and business community,” his tweet read.

My party @Thirdwaykenya welcomes the Statement by NASA leaders read by Hon. Mudavadi. We agree that a #NationalConversation should be an all inclusive affair of all stakeholders: CSOs, political parties, religious leader, women & youth groups, PWDs, SIGs and business community.

— #OneNation (@EAukot) March 12, 2018

In a statement, Dr. Aukot commends the decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition leader Raila Odinga for burying the hatchet and moving towards peace and order for Kenya.



He also urged NASA co-principals Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula to join Raila in working with the government because his wise decision is the best move towards a peaceful Kenya.


Talking about wrongs in the past, Dr. Aukot said that both coalitions owe apologies to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for disparaging their work and to the general public for disrespecting their Constitution.

Dr.Aukot concluded by saying that his party conceded defeat twice in 2017 and has vowed to work with the government from a meaningful opposition perspective.

