Revolving door of graft cases exposes a system that shields the powerful

It has become a familiar ritual: The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) stage late-night arrests, parade suspects before cameras and promise swift justice.
The dramatic apprehension of Joe Sang at the Karen Blixen coffee garden, alongside the high-profile detentions of Daniel Kiptoo and Mohamed Liban, were textbook examples of flashy, front-page spectacles designed to convince a tired public that accountability is finally coming.
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