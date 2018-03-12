+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Sycophants left directionless after Uhuru Raila pact
By The Grapevine | Updated Mar 12, 2018 at 07:53 EAT
sycophants-left-directionless-after-uhuru-raila-pact
President Uhuru and Raila Odinga in 2016
SUMMARY
  • Following the Uhuru Raila talks on Friday last week, politicians who used to attack the leaders have nothing much to do
  • Most of them have either kept quiet or joined Kenyans in congratulating the two leaders

Politicians who have created their careers by either attacking Opposition leader Raila Odinga or President Uhuru Kenyatta were by yesterday struggling to find their bearings in the new political arrangement.

It is now a wait-and-see situation for the politicians who have defended their camps with little civility and at some point crossing over to the club of sycophants with no course.

Yesterday, some of the known hardliners declined to comment on the new development that has put their only way of showing performance in jeopardy.

See Also: Statement in support of deal between H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E Raila Odinga

Some have, however, gone to social media to send congratulations message which is in sharp contrast to their recent media comments.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Uhuru Kenyatta
Raila Odinga
Harambeee House
Talks
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
how-raila-odinga-caused-confusion-at-harambee-house

News

How Raila Odinga caused confusion at Harambee House

By The Grapevine | Mon 12 Mar 2018 08:17am

don-t-celebrate-yet-uhuru-raila-talks-wasn-t-surrender-to-status-quo-nasa-warns

News

Don't celebrate yet, Uhuru Raila talks wasn't surrender to status quo- NASA warns

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Mar 2018 12:16pm

moses-kuria-s-main-request-to-uhuru-and-raila-after-their-meeting

Politics

Moses Kuria’s main request to Uhuru and Raila after their meeting

By Fay Ngina | Sun 11 Mar 2018 11:33am

More From This Author
statement-in-support-of-deal-between-h-e-uhuru-kenyatta-and-h-e-raila-odinga

Politics

Statement in support of deal between H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E Raila Odinga

By Senators George Khaniri & Cleophas Malala | Mon 12 Mar 2018 11:09am

odm-governor-calls-for-punishment-on-those-against-uhuru-raila-deal

News

ODM governor calls for punishment on those against Uhuru Raila deal

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 12 Mar 2018 10:18am

we-won-t-be-misled-anymore-wetangula-announces-plan-ahead-of-2022

Politics

We won’t be misled anymore, Wetangula announces plan ahead of 2022

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 12 Mar 2018 09:30am

Popular Stories
how-raila-odinga-caused-confusion-at-harambee-house

News

How Raila Odinga caused confusion at Harambee House

By The Grapevine | Mon 12 Mar 2018 08:17am

we-won-t-be-misled-anymore-wetangula-announces-plan-ahead-of-2022

Politics

We won’t be misled anymore, Wetangula announces plan ahead of 2022

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 12 Mar 2018 09:30am

odm-governor-calls-for-punishment-on-those-against-uhuru-raila-deal

News

ODM governor calls for punishment on those against Uhuru Raila deal

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 12 Mar 2018 10:18am

four-shameful-habits-every-man-should-avoid

Lifestyle

Four shameful habits every man should avoid

By George Achoka | Mon 12 Mar 2018 10:59am

five-telltale-signs-that-your-lady-is-sleeping-with-other-men

Lifestyle

Five telltale signs that your lady is sleeping with other men

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Mar 2018 02:14pm

20-things-that-women-do-during-intimacy-that-men-absolutely-hate

Lifestyle

20 things that women do during intimacy that men absolutely hate

By Anthony Kiarie | Sun 11 Mar 2018 01:32pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin