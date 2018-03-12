sycophants-left-directionless-after-uhuru-raila-pact

SUMMARY Following the Uhuru Raila talks on Friday last week, politicians who used to attack the leaders have nothing much to do

Most of them have either kept quiet or joined Kenyans in congratulating the two leaders

Politicians who have created their careers by either attacking Opposition leader Raila Odinga or President Uhuru Kenyatta were by yesterday struggling to find their bearings in the new political arrangement.

It is now a wait-and-see situation for the politicians who have defended their camps with little civility and at some point crossing over to the club of sycophants with no course. ​

Yesterday, some of the known hardliners declined to comment on the new development that has put their only way of showing performance in jeopardy.

Some have, however, gone to social media to send congratulations message which is in sharp contrast to their recent media comments.



