+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Moses Kuria’s main request to Uhuru and Raila after their meeting
By Fay Ngina | Updated Mar 11, 2018 at 11:33 EAT
moses-kuria-s-main-request-to-uhuru-and-raila-after-their-meeting
Moses Kuria and Raila Odinga
SUMMARY
  • Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has asked President Uhuru and Raila Odinga to reform the executive to achieve inclusion 
  • He said that the current structure makes some people feel they have no hope of being a central cog in the government

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has applauded the meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) Collation leader Raila Odinga.

The MP made his first and main request to the two leaders asking them to reform the executive to achieve inclusion citing that the current structure ‘makes some people feel they have no hope of being a central cog in government’.

“The most immediate benefit of the detente between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Hon Raila Odinga is that we can now sit down and agree on the constitutional and legal changes to fix some of our most malignant problems. The top most issue is structural reform of the executive to achieve inclusion. The current structure makes some people feel they have no hope of being a central cog in government,” he posted on his Facebook page.

See Also: Don't celebrate yet, Uhuru Raila talks wasn't surrender to status quo- NASA warns

Moses Kuria also called upon NASA principals Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula to join President Uhuru and Raila to fix the problems Kenya is facing. He said that by doing so, we will have a peaceful election come 2022.

“I have advocated here before that this needs to change. It is untenable. And now we have an opportunity to change this without partisan acrimony. I call upon Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula to join Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto, Raila Odinga and 45 Million Kenyans in this endeavor. This will ensure that 2022 is just another election not a matter of life and death,” he continued.

See Also: The time for war has come and gone- Governor Joho embraces Uhuru Raila talks

On Friday 9 March, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga took the nation by a storm after holding a two-hour closed-door meeting at Harambee House Nairobi.

President Uhuru and Raila pledged to work together and agreed to address tribalism, devolution, divisive elections, security, and corruption.

“Fellow Kenyans. In the life of any nation, a time comes when the people and their leaders must audit the progress made towards the attainment of the goals and prayers laid out at the founding of the nation… When such times come, the leaders entrusted to secure the goals; in our case; justice, unity, peace, liberty, and prosperity for all; have a duty to reflect on their performance in the search for these hallowed goals,” Raila said in a statement after meeting President Uhuru.

See Also: Mutahi Ngunyi defends Raila for the first time in three years, here’s why

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Moses Kuria
request
Raila Odinga
President Uhuru Kenyatta
meeting
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
moses-kuria-s-message-to-nasa-co-principals-after-uhuru-raila-talks-excites-netizens

News

Moses Kuria's message to NASA co-principals after Uhuru Raila talks excites netizens

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 03:33pm

nasa-was-not-aware-of-harambee-house-meeting-musalia-mudavadi-on-uhuru-raila-talks

Politics

NASA was not aware of Harambee House meeting - Musalia Mudavadi on Uhuru Raila talks

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 02:03pm

miguna-miguna-s-fiery-reaction-to-raila-and-uhuru-pact

News

Miguna Miguna's fiery reaction to Raila and Uhuru pact

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 12:05pm

More From This Author
intimacy-research-how-men-with-smaller-manhoods-give-more-pleasure

Lifestyle

Intimacy research: How men with smaller manhoods give more pleasure

By Mirror news | Sun 11 Mar 2018 02:14pm

14-issues-that-men-secretly-go-through

Lifestyle

14 issues that men secretly go through

By Dayan Masinde | Sun 11 Mar 2018 12:45pm

moses-kuria-s-main-request-to-uhuru-and-raila-after-their-meeting

Politics

Moses Kuria’s main request to Uhuru and Raila after their meeting

By Fay Ngina | Sun 11 Mar 2018 11:33am

Popular Stories
five-telltale-signs-that-your-lady-is-sleeping-with-other-men

Lifestyle

Five telltale signs that your lady is sleeping with other men

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Mar 2018 02:14pm

intimacy-research-how-men-with-smaller-manhoods-give-more-pleasure

Lifestyle

Intimacy research: How men with smaller manhoods give more pleasure

By Mirror news | Sun 11 Mar 2018 02:14pm

mutahi-ngunyi-defends-raila-for-the-first-time-in-three-years-here-s-why

Politics

Mutahi Ngunyi defends Raila for the first time in three years, here’s why

By Fay Ngina | Sun 11 Mar 2018 10:10am

kuanzia-leo-matusi-nimewacha-katika-jina-la-yesu-kristo-babu-owino-remarks-excites-netizens

News

Kuanzia Leo matusi nimewacha katika jina la Yesu Kristo- Babu Owino remarks excites netizens

By Fay Ngina | Sun 11 Mar 2018 11:05am

20-things-that-women-do-during-intimacy-that-men-absolutely-hate

Lifestyle

20 things that women do during intimacy that men absolutely hate

By Anthony Kiarie | Sun 11 Mar 2018 01:32pm

five-solutions-for-men-who-reach-orgasms-a-bit-too-fast

Lifestyle

Five solutions for men who reach orgasms a bit too fast

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Mar 2018 10:19am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin