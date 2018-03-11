moses-kuria-s-main-request-to-uhuru-and-raila-after-their-meeting

SUMMARY Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has asked President Uhuru and Raila Odinga to reform the executive to achieve inclusion

He said that the current structure makes some people feel they have no hope of being a central cog in the government

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has applauded the meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) Collation leader Raila Odinga.



The MP made his first and main request to the two leaders asking them to reform the executive to achieve inclusion citing that the current structure ‘makes some people feel they have no hope of being a central cog in government’. ​

“The most immediate benefit of the detente between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Hon Raila Odinga is that we can now sit down and agree on the constitutional and legal changes to fix some of our most malignant problems. The top most issue is structural reform of the executive to achieve inclusion. The current structure makes some people feel they have no hope of being a central cog in government,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Moses Kuria also called upon NASA principals Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula to join President Uhuru and Raila to fix the problems Kenya is facing. He said that by doing so, we will have a peaceful election come 2022.

“I have advocated here before that this needs to change. It is untenable. And now we have an opportunity to change this without partisan acrimony. I call upon Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula to join Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto, Raila Odinga and 45 Million Kenyans in this endeavor. This will ensure that 2022 is just another election not a matter of life and death,” he continued.

On Friday 9 March, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga took the nation by a storm after holding a two-hour closed-door meeting at Harambee House Nairobi.

President Uhuru and Raila pledged to work together and agreed to address tribalism, devolution, divisive elections, security, and corruption.

“Fellow Kenyans. In the life of any nation, a time comes when the people and their leaders must audit the progress made towards the attainment of the goals and prayers laid out at the founding of the nation… When such times come, the leaders entrusted to secure the goals; in our case; justice, unity, peace, liberty, and prosperity for all; have a duty to reflect on their performance in the search for these hallowed goals,” Raila said in a statement after meeting President Uhuru.

