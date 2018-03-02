Police shoot 'Kidero' after his last powerful speech

SUMMARY A young student leader was gunned down on February 27 morning outside Meru University. Evans Njoroge, who was known among his peers as ‘Kidero’, was part of a group of students who had gathered outside the university to protest the increment of fees.

Kidero was the secretary general of the university’s students association. No one expected the speech he gave his comrades that morning to be his last.

Tuesday’s was the latest in a series of protests that have been going on since January. Earlier, the university instructed students to vacate the premises and closed the institution indefinitely. Students were forbidden from gaining access into the university, which is why they camped outside the gates on Tuesday morning, awaiting instruction from their leaders. ​

“It was a peaceful demonstration,” Balozi Vinny told CampusVibe. “We were denied entry into the university to air our grievances, and told to raise our concerns with the security guards. Considering we had previously met with the VC and been promised the fees would be reduced, we were forced as students and leaders to strategise.”

See Also: Kenyans demand justice for the killing of Meru University student





It was during this meeting, attended by over 1,000 students that the police showed up. As told by Balozi, the police forcefully dispersed the students, most of whom fled for their lives.

“Kidero tried to run too, but they chased him and caught up with him. They took him away, forced him to kneel down, and from a distance it looked like they were talking to him, threatening him. After that, they shot him in the head.”

See Also: Meru University of Science and Technology has been shut down indefinitely

In a previous clip shared online, the late Kidero can be seen talking about the harassment he went through in police custody, and urging his fellow comrades to fight on.

“At Njiru Police Station, things were not easy,” he says. “We were whipped, but God will give us strength and we will continue fighting. We believe we were called for a reason. This is the time that Magambo should read the writing on the wall,” he says.

A section of university student leaders believe there is a plot to intimidate them. The student body chairman Wangila Wabomba has gone underground, but not before sharing a cryptic post on his Facebook page:

“They have blocked me from meeting the parents of Kidero. They have blocked me from reaching the body of Kidero. They have blocked me from reaching comrades. They have confiscated my phone. They are using it to track all generals. They have forced me into exile.”

The death of Kidero has sparked national outrage.

“An empty mind, a village salad can’t kill a Comrade and go in vain. The policeman who shot dead comrade Evans Njoroge of Meru University must be arrested by authorities, if not then Comrades will!” posted Babu Owino, former SONU President.

A few leaders also chimed in, with Professor Ole Kiyapi condemning the act and calling for investigations. Prominent lawyer Nelson Havi offered to handle the case on behalf of the late Kidero and his family pro bono.

Several people have called for the resignation of the vice chancellor, Professor Magambo, and that of the Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet.

There has been no comment from the university on the issue, although the office of the VC on Tuesday released a memo indicating the university has been closed indefinitely.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​