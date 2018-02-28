+ Post your Story

Politics
Kenyans go crazy online, ridicule Steve Mbogo after he lost petition against ‘Jaguar’
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 28, 2018 at 09:11 EAT
Steve Mbogo lost his petition [PHOTO - COURTESY]
SUMMARY

ODM Starehe MP aspirant Steve Mbogo will have to take his eyes off social media for a while

Kenyans have been sarcastically responding on social media after he failed to unseat Jubilee's 'Jaguar'

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua aka Jaguar is celebrating his victory after the High Court upheld his election.

Justice Fred Ochieng on Monday, February 16 ruled that Njagua was elected validly, ordering petitioner, Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) Steve Mbogo to pat Sh10 million to the Jubilee MP and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The judge said the petitioner did not show and give evidence of the forms he claimed were not signed and that he failed to prove that the August 8 election results for Starehe Constituency had discrepancies.

Judge Ochieng’ added that failure to sign form34A was a minor issue and that it could not have had an impact on the final outcome.

Mbogo also failed to give evidence of election malpractices in vote counting and tallying, said the Judge.

Mbogo, a very well-known wealthy man in Nairobi, was on the receiving end on social media, with netizens ridiculing his petition after he was slapped with a Sh10million penalty.

Here are some of the comments on social media: 


In Gem , Jakoyo Midiwo ordered to pay 3M but in Starehe, Steve Mbogo is to pay 10m. What a contrast! A lay man requires an explanation on how this can happen. Otherwise forgive me for feeling like some Lawyers & Judges have become judicial entrepreneurs.— Odeo Sirari (@OdeoSirari) February 26, 2018

I pity those who had taken petitions to court. The hefty costs heaped on them has made some contemplate suicide. Steve Mbogo last was seen crying in the toilet over the ksh10million cost he was slapped with after he lost petition against Njagua. Interesting times— Lord Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 27, 2018

This what "Steve Mbogo" was done with the court. 10M, i garra go???????????????? pic.twitter.com/p2FFaPxkvp— Julius omukatia (@julius_omukatia) February 26, 2018

The Judge Who Slapped Steve Mbogo with The 10M Fine must be a Resident in Karen where His chopper Purportedly makes a lot of Noise for the Residents.
????????????— BRAVIN ???????? (@ItsBravin) February 26, 2018

Steve Mbogo
Righteous Pays
Holiness Pays
Blamelessness Pays
These are the Most Precious Treasurer a many would store, Because a day is coming when only the above will matter, It's The Great And Terrible Day Of The Lord.
The day of the coming of The Messiah.— Arthur (@ArthurPstr) February 26, 2018

Why Should Steve Mbogo Pay 10m while Jakoyo Midiwo is Paying 3M, or Is the Other 7M a Fine for Not Recognizing Uhuru as President??

????????????— BRAVIN ???????? (@ItsBravin) February 26, 2018

"steve mbogo" It looks like a good business to run, win get the results challenged win and pocket 10m, not bad.— nduhiumutitu (@nduhiumutitu) February 28, 2018

Steve Mbogo complaining of the inflated Cost of the case he lost to Jaguar reminds that, the rich also cry.— Gitiye Meeme (@DrGitiyeElius) February 27, 2018

Lipa hizo pesa kijana, Steve Mbogo, wacha perepere miingi!https://t.co/eEBfrvJ1zo— Koros (@jkkoros) February 27, 2018


steve Mbogo
jaguar
starehe
petition
election
high court
