To reach Singapore, Kenya must avoid the political path that leads to Haiti

Going by the increasing violence, physical and verbal, in our current political space, it seems that our journey to Singapore, or Canaan, needs us to first pass through Haiti. And it is impossible not to suspect the State’s hidden hand in, especially, our fast-growing goon infestation as the opening salvo of pre-election intimidation leading to a “worse than 2007” post-election moment.
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