News
Top city bankers caught up in love triangle, elders intervene
By The Grapevine | Updated Feb 27, 2018 at 08:32 EAT
Bankers in love triangle [PHOTO COURTESY]
SUMMARY
  • A group of elders from North Kenya has been asked to intervene between two friends who no longer see eye to eye
  • The two are bankers who found themselves in an ugly love triangle

Two top city bankers from North Kenya are entangled in a vicious love triangle that is threatening to turn ugly. 

The two men who are close friends cannot see eye-to-eye after one of them is said to have hit on a woman his pal was planning to marry. 

So bad is the situation between the erstwhile good friends that their acquaintances have grown worried after one of them was overheard threatening unknown consequences.

The lady at the centre of the storm works at a key government ministry.

The Grapevine has been told that the grave matter between the two buddies is now in the hands of elders from their home county, who have been tasked to reconcile them.

Bankers
Love triangle
North Kenya
